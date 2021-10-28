PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown and Saranac played about as even of a game that two teams could play.
The Section VII Class B boys soccer championship on Wednesday was so balanced that it went to penalty kicks, and the Eagles flew high.
After finishing in a 1-1 deadlock following regulation and two overtimes, Beekmantown took control.
Anchored by two saves from Rocco Golden in penalties as well as goals by Zach Dubray, Brady Mannix, Ethan Burke and Markel Mosley, the Eagles won the shootout, 4-2, to capture the sectional crown.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “We knew Saranac had improved quite a bit, and we knew we had improved quite a bit to play with them. We knew we were pretty evenly matched, and it turned out to be just what we thought.”
The Chiefs’ James Bova and Eagles’ Dubray scored the regulation goals for their squads.
Golden, who made seven saves in regulation and overtime, put the Eagles on his back in the penalties and just focused as much as he could.
“The most important thing is to keep my composure and keep my confidence,” Golden said. “I did not want to be nervous or anything like that. I wanted to be strong in net.
“I was 100 percent focused on the ball and just wanted to make sure it did not get past me in any way.”
Dominic Harkness and Korbin Cranford were the lone members of Saranac to beat Golden in the shootout.
“Both teams battled,” Chiefs coach Calvin Hamel said. “You hate to see it come down to penalty kicks. They executed, and we came up a little bit short, but our team gave everything they had.
“We fought through a lot of growing pains this year, but I am very proud of my guys. This is what we have done all year. We grinded to the end. We were hoping one goal could do it.”
Bova scored when he headed in a cross from Mason Brown with 32:56 left in the second half.
Saranac keeper Branden Ashley, who made eight saves, came up with two huge stops within the span of a minute on chances from Dubray and Jordan Deyo to keep his team ahead with 21 minutes left.
DuBray and Beekmantown got on the scoreboard when he headed in a corner kick from Mannix with 11:16 to go in regulation.
“What’s most impressive is they bought in,” Loucy said. “We started the year where we had distinct groups that thought we should play one way and others that thought we should play another way.
“They all just kind of came together at the end. The last couple weeks of the year, we beat some really good teams. They bought in and fought together as a group, and that was great to see.”
The Eagles advanced to play either Ogdensburg Free Academy or Salmon River in a NYSPHSAA regional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Potsdam High School.
“This has been my favorite season by far,” Golden said. “It means a lot to me. We have come a long way since the beginning. We are still going, but this is monumental that we have won sectionals.”
—
Beekmantown 1, Saranac 1 (OT)
(Beekmantown wins PKs, 4-2)
BCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
SCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, SCS, Bova (Brown), 32:56. 2, BCS, DuBray (Mannix), 11:16.
Shots- Beekmantown, 14-12.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 8. Golden, BCS, 7.
