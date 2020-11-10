CHAMPLAIN — For a lack of better words, the Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown boys played one heck of a soccer game Tuesday.
Scoring goals always creates excitement during a game, but when you take a step back and appreciate the ebbs and flows of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Lake Region semifinal between the No. 1 Cougars and No. 4 Eagles, you realize how competitive the two squads were.
Both teams had scoring chances throughout, but when it was all said and done, Cole Nephew's goal at the 3:08 mark of the second overtime was all that mattered.
His strike sent Beekmantown to a 1-0 win over Northeastern Clinton and into the Lake Region final.
All game, the Eagles were trying to sneak through balls past the Cougar defense, and when Dalton Kane zipped a perfect pass from the right side to Nephew in the middle, it was just a matter of finishing the opportunity.
"We had been trying to get that chance all game and attack and try and get the ball upfield," Nephew said. "If I could get it to open space, I was going to get it on goal."
Kane received the pass and created space before blasting an absolute firecracker into the top half of the net past Northeastern Clinton keeper John Bulson.
"There was always someone in front of me all game from their defense," Nephew said. "Their defense stepped up, and Dalton Kane played me a perfect ball. That goal does not happen without that great pass. I just had to finish at that point."
The goal put an end to a drama-filled contest and also gave Beekmantown keeper Victor Mason a chance to breathe.
The Eagle netminder finished with a 10-save shutout and faced some tough chances the Cougars managed to put toward goal.
"I was nervous the whole game to be honest," Mason said. "All I wanted was it not to go to penalty kicks."
Instead of the dreaded shootout, which would have taken place had Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton remained scoreless through the second overtime, Mason got to celebrate with an ecstatic group of Eagles.
"That was the best we have played all season," Mason said. "Love to see Cole be able to finally put one in the back of the net. It's amazing to pull out a win like this."
Both Mason and Bulson played outstanding in goal for their respective teams.
Bulson turned away six shots, including a couple dangerous chances early in the second half.
No opportunity was more dangerous than the one Beekmantown had with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation thanks to a beautiful throw-in attempt from Nephew.
Nephew's toss made it into the 6-yard box, and Kane managed to get a great shot on goal, but the Cougars' Chase Ross was there to deflect it away on the goal line and help force overtime.
The missed opportunity could have deflated the Eagles, but they did not have a letdown, which impressed their coach.
"I was impressed because we have had some peaks and valleys this year in terms of effort, and for the most part, we were even keel the whole game," Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. "We were not too high where we overworked and forced plays, but we never got so low that we were out of position.
"It was really exciting to see because we have been telling them all year long that if they keep playing with energy, they are going to have more chances. It's all about the effort and energy."
Ross and Reid LaValley had some of the best chances for Northeastern Clinton, but the Cougars, who finished with a 10-7 advantage in shots on target, could not find the back of the net.
"We just missed some opportunities in close and could not find the back of the net on multiple occasions," Northeastern Clinton coach Nick Trombley said.
"These boys need to keep their heads up. On and off the field, they are really good kids. They brought the effort tonight, but it just was not our night.
"My guys have been class acts and play the game the right way. They are excellent teammates to each other and concentrate on what makes us better as a team, and tonight was no different. I am proud of them for that."
Both squads still have one more game to play Saturday.
The Eagles will face the winner of the Plattsburgh-Peru semifinal, scheduled for today at 3 p.m., in the Lake Region championship, while the Cougars will challenge the loser of that match in a consolation.
—
Beekmantown 1, Northeastern Clinton 0 (2OT)
Beekmantown 0 0 0 1 — 1
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second overtime- 1, BCS, Nephew (Kane), 3:08.
Shots on target- Northeastern Clinton 10, Beekmantown 7
Saves- Mason, BCS, 10. Bulson, NCCS, 6.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.