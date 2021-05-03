Beekmantown outlasts AuSable Valley in 5 sets

BEEKMANTOWN — The last match of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball season was a great one.
Beekmantown held off AuSable Valley for a thrilling 3-2 victory, Saturday, to cap off what was a great season for both teams.
The Eagles looked like they had the match in the bag, but the Patriots rallied.
After losing the first two sets, the Patriots came away with tight 27-25 victories in the third and fourth sets to force a fifth and decisive clash.
Beekmantown proved to be up for the challenge, however, and stormed back to close out the match with a 25-12 victory.
"This was a Deja vu match like (last) Monday night but opposite," AuSable Valley coach Peggy McCallister said. "The girls really wanted to come away with this win, but I am so proud of this senior group of eight and their never-give-up attitude.
"They could have thrown it in after the first two sets where we just couldn't handle their serve or hits, and they came back in the third and made the adjustments and played the way they are so capable of playing.
"Tough loss, but they have no reason to hang heads. They have had a successful season to end their successful career on the court."
Three members of the Patriots came away with double-double performances as Isabella Joy notched 32 digs and 21 points, Makayla Rock totaled 25 assists and 14 digs, and Abby Sawyer recorded 14 kills and 11 digs.
Kelci Pelkey added 25 digs for AuSable Valley, and Madison Tromblee tallied 12 points.
—
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 2
25-13, 25-15, 25-27, 25-27, 25-12
AVCS- Anthony 1 Dig; Douglas 2 Points, 2 Kills, 5 Digs, 1 Block; Joy 21 Points, 3 Aces, 3 Kills, 1 Assist, 32 Digs; Pelkey 1 Dig; Perez 1 Assist, 25 Digs; Pridell 4 Points, 1 Ace; Prins 2 Points, 2 Aces, 3 Kills, 1 Assist, 11 Digs, 1 Block; Rock 4 Points, 2 Kills, 25 Assists, 14 Digs; Sawyer 14 Kills, 11 Digs, 2 Blocks; Tedford 6 Digs; Tromblee 12 Points, 2 Aces, 7 Kills, 2 Assists, 8 Digs, 1 Block.
BCS- No statistics reported to Press-Republican.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.