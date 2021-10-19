Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Plattsburgh take CVAC wins

BEEKMANTOWN — A Lake Placid rally fell short Tuesday night as Beekmantown outlasted the Blue Bombers, 3-2, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Eagles prevailed by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 18-25, 25-27, 24-14, in the marathon match.
Beekmantown was led by Lauren Cross with 20 points and 10 kills, Dillon Bronson with 10 points, seven aces and 27 assists, and Charlize Daniels, 10 points, nine aces and 12 kills.
Also contributing to the win were Sophia Wypyski with 25 digs, Ella Repas 12 points and five kills, and Mady Hagadorn, 10 kills.
“Lake Placid came out with an incredible amount of heart throughout all five of the sets tonight,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson said. “The energy level on our side of the floor was no match for theirs in the third and fourth sets, and they earned every point.
“This was a difficult game for us and, although we came away with the win, service errors nearly cost us the match. Overall, however, I'm proud of my girls for pushing through and coming home with the win. It was a gritty match all around.”
Leading the way for Lake Placid were Aubrey Hayes with 10 points, 13 digs and nine assists, Sydney Lawrence nine points, four kills and 13 digs, and Julia Crawford, five points, 10 kills and 12 digs.
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 2
25-19, 25-14, 18-25, 25-27, 24-14
LPCS- Smith, 1 point, 5 digs. Hayes, 10 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 13 digs, 9 assists. Phillip, 13 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Sharp, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs, 1 block, 2 assists. Lawrence, 9 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 13 digs. Gibson, 4 points, 1 kill, 6 digs, 1 block. Gavin, 3 points, 5 digs. Crawford, 5 points, 1 ace, 10 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist.
BCS- Wypyski, 1 point, 25 digs. Franklin, 1 point, 1 dig. Bronson, 10 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 27 assists. Cross, 20 points, 4 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs. Repas, 12 points, 5 aces, 5 kills, Daniels, 10 points, 9 aces, 12 kills, 1 dig. Hagadorn, 3 points, 10 kills, Willette, 4 points, 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 assist. Parker, 2 kills, 1 assist.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
ELLENBURG — Mackenzie Lawrence, Elyse Hogan and Emily Griffin were strong at the service line to help lead the Bobcats to a 3-0 win.
NAC won by game scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-22.
Lawrence accounted for 10 points and seven aces, Hogan 10 points and five aces, and Griffin 14 points and seven aces.
Griffin also added eight assists and nine digs. Raegan Brunell contributed a team-high four kills.
“The team came out strong and did their best to set the pace tonight,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “NCCS made some good plays to keep the volleys going through most of the match.
“We have two more games left in the season before the postseason, and we need to keep up the pace we have been playing at. I'm very proud of how the girls played tonight.”
No information was received from Northeastern Clinton.
NAC 3, NCCS 0
25-15, 25-13, 25-22
NAC- Hogan, 10 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Guay, 1 assist, 7 digs. Griffin, 14 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists, 9 digs. Barber, 6 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs. Lawrence, 10 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs. Porter, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 assist. Brunell, 1 point, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist. Husband, 1 point, 5 digs. Thompson, 2 points, 1 ace.
PLATTSBURGH 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — Lily Snide had a huge match as the Hornets swept the Red Storm by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-15.
Snide finished with 23 points, 10 aces, three kills, 16 assists and 12 digs.
Also contributing for PHS were Kristine Cantwell with nine kills, Allison Crahan six kills and 13 digs, Isabel DeTulleo seven points and 12 digs, Olivia Nowosielski eight points and eight digs, and both Calli Fitzwater and Natalie Battinelli with five kills.
Pacing Saranac Lake were Anica Null with 11 points and five kills, Mia Sanford three kills and eight blocks, Tailor Whitson six points, five digs and three blocks, and Alison Hewitt nine digs.
“We were on tonight,” PHS coach Cindy McMahon said. “Our serving, serve receive and defense all came together for us. We communicated and played as a team.”
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac Lake 0
25-13, 25-17, 25-15
SLCS- Lapierre, 2 points, 4 digs, 1 assist. Montroy, 1 point, Sanford, 3 kills, 8 blocks. Small, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 block. Whitson, 6 points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills, 3 blocks. Lereet, 2 points, 1 assist. Hewitt, 3 points, 9 digs, 2 kills, Null, 11 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block. Michael, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. White, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig.
PHS- Snide, 23 points, 10 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 12 digs. Fitzwater, 3 points, 5 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Cantwell, 5 points, 1 ace, 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 3 blocks. Crahan, 6 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs. Nowosielski, 8 points, 1 ace, 8 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 2 digs. DeTulleo, 7 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 12 digs. Duquette, 1 point, 4 digs. Battinelli, 5 kills, 1 assist.
