Beekmantown, NCCS boys suffer losses in weekend hockey tourney

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys' hockey team played two competitive games over the weekend, but came out on the losing end of both in the Applebee's Winter Classic at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Saturday, the Eagles dropped a 3-2 decision to Guilderland/Mohonasen/Scotia-Glenville/Voorheesville/Schalmont. Then, on Sunday. Rye rallied for a 6-3 victory over Beekmantown.
SATURDAY
GMSVS 3
BEEKMANTOWN 2
Dylan Bzdell scored all three of his team's goals, including the game-winning, short-handed goal in the third period, to power the Storm.
Dale Gonyo gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with a first-period goal and Keegin Rodier put Beekmantown on top, 2-1, in the second.
But Bzdell tied the game with 3:26 left in the second and then gave the Storm the win in the third.
GMSVS won the game despite getting outshot, 48-12.
“We were short several players in our lineup tonight, but did not play up to our standard,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said Saturday. “We need to re-group, re-focus and get ready for a solid Rye team.”
SUNDAY
RYE 6
BEEKMANTOWN 3
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Zach LaPier and Reid Fesette.
The Garnets, however, stormed back to take a 3-2 advantage after two, with Henry Bagley scoring two of the Rye goals.
Bagley completed his hat trick in the third and Rye was able to go up, 5-2, before Trent Trahan's goal brought the Eagles back to within two.
There was still 13:01 left in regulation, but the Eagles could get no closer and Reece Dorfman would seal the Rye win with an empty-net goal with 26 seconds remaining.
“Being down the number of players we were in this game, I couldn't be more proud of the mental and physical toughness our young team showed tonight,” Frechette said. “Our kids played their hearts out against a much older, deeper and experienced Rye team.
“Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas at the end. But, we will be a better hockey team in the long run for having played this game.”
Saturday
GMSVS 3, Beekmantown 2
GMSVS 0 2 1 — 3
Beekmantown 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, Gonyo (Fesette, Latinville), 5:05.
Second period- 2, S, Bzdell (Bruno), 1:48. 3, BCS, Rodier, 2:59. 4, S, Bzdell (Bruno, Mulligan), 13:34.
Third period- 5, S, Bzdell shg, no time.
Shots- Beekmantown, 48-12.
Saves- McKane, S, 46. Doser, BCS, 9.
Sunday
Rye 6, Beekmantown 3
Rye 0 3 3 — 6
BCS 1 0 2 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, LaPier (Jarus, Latinville), :34. 2, BCS, Fesette (Rodier, Trahan), 10:49.
Second period- 3, R, Bagley, 3:18. 4, R, Bagley, 3:54. 5, R, Greenhaw (Richardson, Barford), 9:21.
Third period- 6, R, Greenhaw (Curran, O'Bryne), :36. 7, R, Bagley (Brown, Doornick), 2:29. 8, BCS, Trahan (Clukey, Broughton), 3:50. 9, R, Dorfman eng, 16:34.
Shots- Rye, 39-23.
Saves- Thomas, R, 32. Doser, BCS, 33.
NCCS LOSES TWO
PLATTSBURGH — It was a tough weekend for the Northeastern Clinton boys' hockey team at the Applebee's Winter Classic.
The Cougars dropped a 13-1 decision to Rye on Saturday and then a 10-1 setback to GMSVS on Sunday.
SATURDAY
RYE 13
NCCS 1
Cal McLoughlin scored three goals while Lukas Elovaara added a goal and four assists to help lead the Garnets.
Rye scored four goals in the first period, five in the second and four in the third.
The Cougars' lone goal was a short-handed marker by Reid LaValley early in the second stanza.
“Rye is a very good, senior-laden team,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “They were relentless today and took it to us right from the start. We made several defensive mistakes and they were quick to take advantage.
“It wasn't an enjoyable game for us and an eye opener.”
SUNDAY
GMSVS 10
NCCS 1
Sean Bruno scored three goals and two assists to help power the Storm, who tallied four goals in the first, four in the second and two in the third.
Ryan Racine, with Winnie Simpson assisting, scored 26 seconds into the third period for NCCS.
The Cougars were better offensively on Sunday with 42 shots on goal, but could only manage the one goal. NCCS, however, continued to struggle on the defensive end.
“It was a repeat of what happened on Saturday,” Lafountain said. “We're all frustrated with the weekend and there were few, if any, positives that came out of it.
“We will go back to practice and work hard to improve as a team.”
Saturday
Rye 13, NCCS 1
Rye 4 5 4 — 13
NCCS 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, R, Cunningham (Lynch, Dorfman), 4:52. 2, R, McLoughlin (Greenhaw, T. Richardson), 5:02. 3, R, Dorfman (Lynch), 7:32. 4, R, Dorfman shg (B. Curran), 14:42.
Second period- 5, R, Elovaara ppg (Dorfman, B. Curran), :41. 6, NCCS, LaValley, shg, :57. 7, R, McLoughlin (Greenhaw, Elovaara), 8:24. 8, R, McLoughlin (Brown, Lynch), 11:35. 9, R, Bagley (Draddy), 15:12. 10, R, K. Curran (Elovaara), 16:04.
Third period- 11, R, Draddy (Bagley), 2:11. 12, R, Brown (Elovaara), 2:53. 13, R, Brown (Elovaara), 7:04. 14, R, Richardson shg (Kim, K. Curran), 15:43.
Shots- Rye, 61-23.
Saves- Thomas (19), Myers (3), Rye, 22. Judkins (34), Juneau (14), NCCS, 48.
Sunday
GMSVS 10, NCCS 1
GMSVS 4 4 2 — 10
NCCS 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, S, Bruno (Bzdell), :25. 2, S, Mulligan (Gjini, Spollen). 10:01. 3, S, Konkoski, 13:09. 4, S, Bruno (Pierce), 15:23.
Second period- 5, S, Donlon, 1:11. 6, S, Stubbs (Konkoski), 12:35. 7, S, Bzdel (Bruno), 15:36. 8, S, Pierce (Bruno. Bzdell), 16:25.
Third period- 9, NCCS, Racine (Simpson), :26. 10, S, Konkoski (Bzdell), 4:52. 11, S, Bruno (Pierce), 5:24.
Shots- 42-42.
Saves- Gish, Pike, GMSVS, 41. Juneau, Judkins, NCCS, 32.
