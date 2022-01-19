Beekmantown matmen drop AuSable Valley

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown's wrestlers took nine of the 13 weight classes, including three by forfeit, in a 51-21 win over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition, Wednesday.
Of the wins, Jacob Lagree (110), Jacob Magiera (132), Sawyer Bell (138), Alexander Harrington (152) and Matthew Lewandowski (215) all pinned their Patriot counterparts to take their classes for the Eagles.
Alexander Hall won his class for Beekmantown by decision, taking the 189 group by a 5-3 decision over Warren Pray.
For AuSable Valley, Alex Martin took the 126 class with a 4-2 decision over Alan Frost-Jones, Zach Bola (172) pinned Beekmantown's David Lavarnway in 1:06.
The Patriots took one class by forfeit and one due to a disqualification.
—
Beekmantown 51, AuSable Valley 21
102- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.
110- Lagree (BCS) pinned Yeager, 3:12.
118- Brown (BCS) won by forfeit.
126- Martin (AVCS) beat Frost-Jones by decision, 4-2.
132- Magiera (BCS) pinned Pray (AVCS), 2:58.
138- Bell (BCS) pinned AJ Swetson (AVCS), 0:18.
145- Chase (BCS) won by forfeit.
152- Harrington (BCS) pinned Christensen, 4:23.
160- LaPier (AVCS) beat Brinson, DQ.
172- Bola (AVCS) pinned Lavarnway, 1:06.
189- Hall (BCS) beat Pray by decision, 5-3.
215- Lewandowski (BCS) pinned Rock, 3:00.
285- Bushey (BCS) won by forfeit.
