BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown was able to hold on for a close victory in the third set, shutting out Saranac, 3-0, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Thursday.
Dillon Bronson stood out with 16 assists and four aces. Lauren Cross also had seven kills, one ace, and one dig, while Sophia Wypyski had seven digs.
Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson said Saranac played hard.
“They gave us a run for our money in the third set,” she said.
For the Chiefs, Hailey Schiraldi led with seven points, two aces, two kills, three assists and 12 digs. Paige Bassett also had 11 points, an ace, two kills and six digs.
“Schiraldi played a great game for us defensively,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said.
“Beekmantown covered the court well and had a strong offense, and we struggled with hitting tonight.”
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 0
25-17, 25-11, 25-23
BCS- Wypyski, 7 Digs. Bronson, 4 Aces, 16 Assists. Cross, 1 Ace, 7 Kills, 1 Dig. Repas, 2 Aces, 3 Kills. Proper, 1 Kill. Daniels, 5 Kills, 2 Digs. Hagadorn, 1 Ace, 4 Kills. Willette, 2 Aces, 1 Dig, 1 Set. Parker, 1 Kill, 1 Block.
SCS- Bassett, 11 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Schiraldi, 7 points, 2 Aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 12 digs. Rabideau, 5 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Vaughn, 2 points, 4 kills, 8 assists, 5 digs. Raftree, 2 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 3 digs.
LAKE PLACID 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers fought back after a tough first set, winning the next three and the match against the Cougars on their Senior Night.
Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber recognized seniors Melanie Megliore, Aunestie Carr, Piper Gibson and Aubrey Hayes.
“We were a bit emotional at first, and NCCS started the match really strong,” Huber said.
Hayes had a strong game with four points, five kills, two digs and nine assists. Grace Crawford led the team with 13 points, seven aces, five kills, four digs and four assists. Gibson also had 10 points, five aces, one kill and two digs.
“We fought back in the second set with aggressive serving and gained some confidence,” Huber said.
She said how the final sets went back and forth and how the Blue Bombers had to work hard to win.
“Both teams fought for every point,” Huber said.
“It was great to see all of our players supporting each other and having fun.”
Lake Placid 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
20-25, 25-9, 28-26, 25-20
LP- Smith, 1 point, 1 ace. Hayes, 4 points, 5 kills, 2 digs, 9 assists. Megliore, 6 digs. Carr, 1 kill. Phillip, 12 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist. Sharp, 6 points, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist. Lawrence, 10 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist. Gibson, 10 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. Gavin, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Crawford, 13 points, 7 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs, 4 assists.
NCCS- Pennington, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs. Dapo, 13 assists. LaValley, 7 aces, 5 digs. Letourneau, 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 digs. Dumas, 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 digs. Basmajian, 3 aces, 5 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Red Storm shut out the Patriots, with Alyssa Lapierre leading with 15 points, two aces and four digs.
Tailor Whitson also notched eight points, three aces, a dig and five kills. Azra Michael led with 19 assists, along with three points and a dig. Marley Small and Anica Null each had eight kills, with Null also recording six points, three digs and an ace.
For AuSable Valley, Raven Sessoms had six points, one ace, one assist and four digs, along with Mallorie Douglas having three points, six kills, one assist, one block and five digs.
Saranac Lake 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-21, 25-10, 25-18
SLCS- Lapierre, 15 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. Montroy, 2 points, 1 ace. Sanford, 4 kills. Small, 1 dig, 8 kills. Whitson, 8 points, 3 aces, 1 dig, 5 kills. Lereet, 5 assists, 1 kill. Hewitt, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 digs. Null, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 digs, 8 kills. Michael, 3 points, 1 dig, 19 assists.
AVCS- Anthony, 2 digs. Butler, 1 point, 5 digs. Douglas, 3 points, 6 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 block. Durgan, 2 kills. Lawrence, 2 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs. Lincoln 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs. Pelkey, 5 points, 9 digs. Sessoms, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs. Young, 4 points, 2 aces.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — In an intense, back-and-forth match between the Bobcats and the Hornets, the latter came out on top, led by Lily Snide, who had 22 assists, seven points, nine digs and a kill.
“For each set, we were going point for point almost the entire set,” Bobcats coach Elizabeth Brown said.
Kristine Cantwell also played well, with 16 kills, six points, three aces, three digs, an assist and a block. Olivia Nowosielski and Izzy DeTulleo each had 13 digs, with Nowosielski also recording five points, one kill and one assist, and DuTelleo notching an assist.
Natalie Battinelli had eight kills, and Elisse Bruso had three points, two kills and 13 digs.
“Plattsburgh is a hard-hitting and serving team and read the court well to find the holes on our side,” Brown said.
For Northern Adirondack, Kate LaPoint and Chelsey Guay each recorded 19 digs. LaPoint also had four points, four kills, three blocks and two assists, while Guay had two kills, a point and an assist.
Allie Barber led for the Bobcats in points with nine, along with an ace, four kills, four assists and nine digs. Elyse Hogan also had 14 digs, with three points, one ace, two kills, and four assists.
“My team did very well communicating on the court and made many saves to keep the volley going,” Brown said.
Brown noted that LaPoint Guay, and Hogan did well reading Plattsburgh hitters, receiving their hard hits, and LaPoint and Mackenzie Lawrence worked hard for the blocks, and Barber did well serving.
Plattsburgh High 3, Northern Adirondack 0
27-25, 25-20, 25-21
PHS- Snide, 7 points, 1 kill, 22 assists, 9 digs. Fitzwater, 2 points, 1 dig. Bruso, 3 points, 2 kills, 13 digs. Cantwell, 6 points, 3 aces, 16 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 block. Crahan, 9 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 11 digs. Nowosielski, 5 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 13 digs. Saliba, 3 points, 2 aces. DeTulleo, 1 assist, 13 digs. Battinelli, 8 kills.
NAC- Hogan, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 assists, 14 digs. Guay, 1 point, 2 kills, 1 assist, 19 digs. Griffin, 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists, 8 digs. Barber, 9 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 assists, 9 digs. LaPoint, 4 points, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 19 digs. Lawrence 4 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs. Porter, 2 kills, 2 digs. Brunell, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill.
