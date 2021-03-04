Beekmantown holds off rival Plattsburgh for 2-0 win

PLATTSBURGH — It took a bit for either team to get on the scoreboard, but Beekmantown found a way, Wednesday.
Chase Clukey and Dalton Kane both found the back of the net in the Eagles' 2-0 win against Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Clukey's goal was the first of his varsity career, and his marker along with a 17-save shutout by Riley Hansen did the trick for Beekmantown.
"Riley Hansen made a couple great saves for us in the second period that really shifted the momentum," Eagles coach Justin Frechette said.
"It was a great high school hockey game. I was proud of how our kids stuck to the game plan, and Plattsburgh High came in and played really hard and had tremendous effort."
Ty Calkins turned away 34 shots between the pipes for the Hornets.
Beekmantown 2, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
BCS 0 1 1 — 2
Second period- 1, BCS, Clukey, 1:17.
Third period- 2, BCS, Kane (Sweenor), 6:46.
Shots- Beekmantown, 36-17
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 34 saves. Hansen, BCS, 17.
SARANAC 6
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
ROUSES POINT — The Chiefs scored the first four goals of the game, and that proved to be a potion for success.
Nik Hamel filled the scoresheet with a hat trick and two assists to power Saranac, and Hayden Buckley, Connor Graves and Hunter Provost all found the back of the net once.
For Graves, it was his first varsity goal.
Buckley was also a good facilitator throughout the game with three helpers, and Zach O'Connell dished out two assists.
"Moral of the story, can't give a team a four-goal lead and expect a good result," Cougars coach Scott Lafountain said. "We weren't ready to play this game, and that's not acceptable.
"That being said, you cannot take anything away from (Macen) Mero. He made the saves when he needed to and had a strong performance. We had a good second period, but he stood strong. Hamel had a great night as well with four points to lead Saranac."
Mero turned away a remarkable 42 shots to anchor the Chiefs on defense.
Ty Vassar lit the lamp for his first varsity goal for Northeastern Clinton, and Jack Bulson and Noah Gonyo also scored.
Ethan Garrand made a team-high 23 saves for the Cougars.
Saranac 6, Northeastern Clinton 3
SCS 4 0 2 — 6
NCCS 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Hamel (Buckley), 2:28. 2, SCS, Hamel (O'Connell, Buckley), 4:57 (PP). 3, SCS, Graves (Campbell), 11:06. 4, SCS, Hamel (Zurlo, Buckley), 12:51. 5, NCCS, Gonyo, 16:35.
Second period- 6, NCCS, J. Bulson (L. Bedard, Chevalier), 2:16 PP.
Third period- 7, SCS, Provost (Hamel, O'Connell), 0:17 PP. 8, SCS, Buckley (Hamel), 2:21. 9, NCCS, Vassar (L. Bedard, Gonyo), no time.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 45-34.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 23-29; Judkins, NCCS, 5-5; Mero, SCS, 42-45.
GIRLS
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 1
PLATTSBURGH — With the game tied 1-all, the Hornets scored four unanswered goals the rest of the way to take control.
Gillian Boule's hat trick did the trick and helped Plattsburgh thrive on offense.
Boule was not the only Hornet buzzing in the offensive zone as Rachel Madore and Reylyn Giroux also lit the lamp.
Natalie Kay (3), McKenzie Brown (2), Giroux (2), and Amanda Vaughn (1) combined for eight assists on Plattsburgh's five goals.
"We were opportunistic and put the puck in the net with a sense of urgency," Hornets coach Trevor Cameron said. "The message is simple. Every player has to want to score every time their skates hit the ice. Our heads were up, and the girls worked very hard to create passing lanes.
"Defensively, we need to tighten up our system and limit shots against. Credit to Amelia Lebrun for the strong, active presence in our net. Credit to Franklin Academy for battling us hard in their first game of the season. We know they will come back hard looking for redemption."
Lebrun totaled 24 saves to hold down the crease for Plattsburgh, and her lone blemish was a goal from Grace St. Mary in the first period.
Gina Norcross carded 25 saves in the Huskies' nets.
—
Plattsburgh High 5, Franklin Academy 1
FA 1 0 0 — 1
PHS 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Madore (Vaughn, Brown), 1:01. 2, FA, St. Mary, 6:00. 3, PHS, Boule (Giroux, Kay), 8:20.
Second period- 4, PHS, Giroux (Kay), 7:04. 5, PHS, Boule (Brown, Johnston), 7:20.
Third period- 6, PHS, Boule (Giroux, Kay), 12:21.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 30-25
Saves- Norcross, FA, 25. Lebrun, PHS, 24.
