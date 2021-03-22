Beekmantown grabs pair of weekend victories; NCCS, SLP both win once

PLATTSBURGH — Keegin Rodier's first-career varsity goal helped Beekmantown skate to a 3-1 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey Sunday night.
Zach LaPier and Louis Sweenor also scored for the Eagles (6-3-2) and Riley Hansen turned aside 15 shots in the Beekmantown nets. Dale Gonyo assisted on two of the Eagles' goals.
Rodier broke a 1-all tie midway through the second period and Sweenor made it 3-1 with just 9.9 seconds left in the stanza.
Landen Duprey tallied the lone goal for the Chiefs and Macen Mero recorded 31 saves in the Saranac nets.
The loss dropped the Chiefs to 7-4 and Northeastern Clinton clinched the best record in the conference.
“I am extremely proud of the of the overall team performance tonight against a solid Saranac team on our Senior Night,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “I thought we did a great job winning the races and puck battles throughout the game and were smart with the puck.
“I would like to thank our senior parents as well as our senior class of Riley Hansen, Tanner Carter, Gordon King and Connor McCarthy for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 1
Saranac 0 1 0 — 1
Beekmantown 1 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, LaPier (Gonyo), 1:42. 2, SCS, Duprey (Zurlo), 16:15.
Second period- 3, BCS, Rodier (Trahan, King), 8:49. 4, BCS, Sweenor ppg (Gonyo, Burdo), 16:50.
Shots- Beekmantown 34, Saranac 16.
Saves- Mero, SCS, 31. Hansen, BCS, 15.
SLP 4
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 3
PLATTSBURGH — Rhett Darrah put a little bit of a damper on Senior Night for the Hornets.
Darrah's third goal of the game, with just 14 seconds left in regulation, spoiled a late PHS comeback bid and gave Saranac Lake/Lake Placid its victory.
Bailey Bartholomew also scored for SLP and Anders Stanton made 34 in net for the winners.
Austin Lucas, Drew Knowles and Hutchinson Ovios tallied for PHS.
SLP scored three times in the second period for a 3-1 lead before Knowles and Ovios found the back of the net in the third to pull the Hornets even. The game appeared headed for overtime until Darrah scored the game-winner.
Ty Calkins turned aside 32 shots in the Hornets' nets.
“It was an exciting, action-packed hockey game that went down to the wire,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “I'm proud of how hard my boys competed on Senior Night. They absolutely emptied the tank. It was a heartbreaking loss.
“Ty Calkins played a great game in net for us and made some big saves. I would also like to thank our seniors, Brandt Clarke, Jake Dandrow, Ethan Kay, Ryan Knowles and Austin Lucas, for their dedication and commitment to the program over their careers.”
—
SLP 4, Plattsburgh 3
SLP 0 3 1 — 4
Plattsburgh 1 0 2 — 3
First period- 1, PHS, Lucas ppg (Colburn), 6:34.
Second period- 2, SLP, Bartholomew, :08. 3, SLP, Darrah (Kratts, Munn-Jennings), 4:47. 4, SLP, Darrah (Munn-Jennings, Bartholomew), 16:10.
Third period- 5, PHS, D. Knowles (Sherman, Lacey), 8:28. 6, PHS, Ovios (Et. Kay), 11:33. 7, SLP, Darrah (Munn-Jennings, Sturgeon), 16:46.
Shots- PHS 37, SLP 36.
Saves- Stanton, SLP, 34. Calkins, PHS, 32.
SATURDAY
NCCS 7
SLP 1
ROUSES POINT — Ryan Racine accounted for two goals and two assists, Lucas Bedard a goal and three assists, and Reid LaValley a goal and two assists to power the Cougars (8-1-2).
Sam Bulson, Jack Bulson and Noah Gonyo also tallied for NCCS and Ethan Garrand stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Cougars' nets.
The Cougars scored two goals late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead and never looked back.
Kellan Duffy accounted for the lone goal for Saranac Lake/Lake Placid.
“We came out strong tonight and were well balanced throughout the game,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “I'm hoping the boys build on this win moving into the final week of the season.”
—
NCCS 7, SLP 1
SLP 0 1 0 — 1
NCCS 2 3 2 — 7
First period- 1, NCCS, S. Bulson (R. LaValley), 14:37. 2, NCCS, J. Bulson (R. LaValley, Racine), 15:28.
Second period- 3, NCCS, Racine (L. Bedard, Hemingway), :11. 4, NCCS, Gonyo (L. Bedard, S. Bulson), 7:50. 5, SLP, Duffy, 9:15. 6, NCCS, Racine (L. Bedard, J. Bulson), 10:29.
Third period- 7, NCCS, R. LaValley, 7:28. 8, NCCS, L. Bedard shg (Racine), 15:38.
Shots- NCCS 36, SLP 31.
Saves- Stanton, SLP, 29. Garrand, NCCS, 30.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — All of the Eagles' goals came on special teams with four power-play goals and a short-handed tally.
Dale Gonyo, Dalton Kane, Cooper Burdo, Louis Sweenor and Robert Tetreault tallied goals for the Eagles, with Kane and Gonyo adding two assists each.
Riley Hansen picked up the win in the Beekmantown nets with 20 saves.
Drew Knowles and Hayden Colburn tallied the PHS goals, with Hutchinson Ovios assisting on both.
The Hornets scored twice in the second period to tie it at 2-all before Burdo put the Eagles back ahead to stay late in the stanza.
“The effort was there and we were in a good position to win the game when it was at even strength,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “Unfortunately, penalties plagued us in this one and credit Beekmantown for taking advantage of it.”
—
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 2
Beekmantown 2 1 2 — 5
Plattsburgh 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, Gonyo ppg (Kane), 8:48. 2, BCS, Kane shg (Tetreault, Gonyo), 11:46.
Second period- 3, PHS, D. Knowles (Ovios), 6:39. 4, PHS, Colburn (Ovios), 8:14. 5, BCS, Burdo ppg (Rodier), 14:47.
Third period- 6, BCS, Sweenor ppg (Gonyo), 2:03. 7, BCS, Tetreault ppg (Kane), 11:02.
Shots- Beekmantown 24, Plattsburgh 22.
Saves- Hansen, BCS, 22. Calkins, PHS, 19.
GIRLS
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 8
SLP 2
PLATTSBURGH — Amanda Vaughn scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Hornets defeated SLP.
Mackenzie Brown added a goal and three assists for PHS, while Reese Montville chipped in with two goals. Rachel Madore and Tekla Fine-Lease also tallied for the Hornets.
Faith Warner and Rylee Preston scored the SLP goals. The visitors trailed by only a 3-2 score before PHS broke through for five unanswered markers in the third.
“It was a much-needed win for our team,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our energy level was high for the entire game. The third period we were focused and found a way to pull away.
“Credit to SLP for battling hard in their very first game.”
—
Plattsburgh 8, SLP 2
SLP 0 2 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 2 1 5 — 8
First period- 1, PHS, Brown (Vaughn, Johnston), 5:51. 2, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Reid), 13:19.
Second period- 3, SLP, Warner (Preston), :51. 4, PHS, Vaughn (Brown, Courson), 2:25. 5, SLP, Preston, 7:07.
Third period- 6, PHS, Madore (Vaughn), 2:57. 7, PHS, Vaughn (Phillips, Brown), 5:10. 8, PHS, Fine-Lease (Vaughn), 7:26. 9, PHS, Montville (Reid), 10:43. 10, PHS, Montville (Phillips, Courson), 13:51.
Shots- Plattsburgh 47, SLP 19.
Saves- Battistoni, SLP, 39. Julian (8), LeBrun (9), PHS, 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.