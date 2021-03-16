Beekmantown girls hockey season paused by COVID-19 cases

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown girls varsity hockey team's season is on pause following two team members testing positive for COVID-19.
The program paused its season on its own following the two cases that were confirmed this past weekend and is waiting further guidance from the Clinton County Health Department, Superintendent of Beekmantown Central School Districts Dan Mannix as well as Eagles coach Al Ruest told the Press-Republican.
The entire team, which includes students from Chazy due to a merger between the two schools to form the squad, is currently in quarantine until further guidance is provided.
The origins of the cases were traced back to a parent of players on Beekmantown who tested positive during the middle of last week.
This resulted in the two Eagle players quarantining immediately and then finding out last weekend about their confirmed COVID cases, Mannix said.
Mannix as well as Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent and Middle/High School Principal Scott Osborne were informed of the situation immediately and acted swiftly.
"It was a school team effort, and we informed the health department," Mannix said. "(The family) took this very serious, which allows us to take this very serious. (The course of action) was all driven 100 percent by the schools. We are following the current process by the Clinton County Health Department."
Beekmantown's last game was against Franklin Academy, March 10.
According to a report from the Malone Telegram, the Franklin Academy girls hockey program was placed in quarantine by the health department, Tuesday.
The Huskies' three remaining games against Salmon River, Plattsburgh High and the merged Saranac Lake Placid squad, have been canceled.
For the Eagles, Ruest said they hope to be able to complete their schedule with games on March 21 and 23, but there is no confirmation of future plans at this time.
"All the schools have done a very good job," Ruest said. "We jumped on this very early, and we did all the right things. Even before the department of health reached out to anybody, we put ourselves on quarantine. We are doing what we need to do."
With the entire Section VII girls hockey season centered on giving student-athletes the opportunity to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruest said the hockey action has been excellent.
"Having an opportunity to play was big," Ruest said. "Hopefully, we are able to get through this and still have an opportunity to play. That would be great. It goes to show the work and the systems made to help us with COVID are working. A lot of games are being played, and that's what this is all about."
Section VII girls hockey teams include Beekmantown, Franklin Academy, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake Placid.
The next game scheduled to be played at this time according to the Section VII website is Friday when Plattsburgh hosts Saranac Lake Placid at 7:30 p.m. at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
