Beekmantown girls fall to Hanover, 9-2

LEBANON, NH — The Beekmantown girls hockey team ended up on the wrong end of a 9-2 non-league game, Monday, but coach Al Ruest had some positives to take away about his young squad.
“After a rough first period, we were able to settle in for the second,” Ruest said. “Although we were still missing a couple forwards we were happy to welcome back captain Leah Coulombe from an early season injury.”
Ruest also cited eighth grader Megan Burdo’s strong defensive play, as well as Colombe, Janna Ruest and Lily Pratt’s line that scored both of the team’s goals.
Maeve Lee and Mackenzie Liu each scored a pair of goals for Hanover in their win.
—
Hanover 9, Beekmantown 2
BCS 0 2 0 — 2
HAN 4 2 3 — 9
First period- 1, HAN, M. Liu (K. McDonnell), 3:58. 2, HAN, M. Lee (N. Bradly, J. Lawe), 4:48. 3, HAN, K. Lindsay (L. Feldman), 7:03. 4, HAN, L. Seelig (J. Lawe), 13:11.
Second period- 5, HAN, N. Bradly, 9:07. 6, BCS, J. Ruest, 12:08. 7, BCS, L. Coulombe (J. Ruest, L. Pratt) 12:43. 8, HAN, M. Liu (R. Rockmore) 13:47.
Third period- 9, HAN, G. Morse, 8:31. 10, HAN, M. Lee, 11:39. 11, HAN, L. Feldman, 12:26.
Shots/Saves- L. Smith, HAN, 23-21. K. Ritter, BCS, 42-33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.