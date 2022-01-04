Beekmantown girls fall to Burlington/Colchester in non-league tilt

BURLINGTON , Vt. — The Beekmantown girls hockey team outshot its non-league opponent 21-10, but Burlington/Colchester still came out on top, Monday.
Fiona McHugh powered the SeaLakers offence in the win, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Olvia Dallamura stopped 20 of the Eagles’ 21 shots.
Beekmantown goalie Kennedy Ritter was unavailable for the game, so forward Abby Clemons stepped up and, “performed valiantly,” in her stead, Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said.
Captain Leah Coulombe scored the Eagles only goal of the game, netting a power-play marker in the second period, assisted by Janna Ruest and Kylee Supernant.
“Our coaching staff was encouraged by the fact that we were able to capitalize on our one power play opportunity,” Ruest said. “This team works hard and they continue to improve every single day.”
Editor's note: In Tuesday's issue, a game between the Eagles and Hanover was referred to as having taken place on Monday, when it in fact occurred on Friday, Dec. 31. This game occurred Monday.
—
Burlington/Colchester 4, Beekmantown 1
BCS 0 1 0 — 1
BUR 2 1 1 — 4
First period- 1, BUR, A. Lekstutis (McHugh, Poulin), 4:20. 2 BUR, B, Deshaw, 6:02.
Second period- 3, BCS, L. Coulombe PPG (J. Ruest, K. Supernant), 2:45. 4, BUR, McHugh, 13:23.
Third period- 5, BUR, McHugh PPG, 0:20.
Shots/Saves- O. Dallamura, BUR, 21-20. A. Clemons, BCS, 10-6.
