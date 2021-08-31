Beekmantown follows up Monday win with Tuesday rout over FA

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown cruised to a 5-0 win in non-conference action against Franklin Academy, Tuesday.
Grace McCasland followed up a hat trick against Northeastern Clinton on Monday with the opening goal against the Huskies, adding an assist on the following goal by Elizabeth Chapman.
Luci Brown then netted a pair of her own for the Eagles to expand the lead before Maggie LaBarge finished the rout late in the second half.
Franklin Academy's Gina Norcross made 21 saves for the Huskies in the defeat.
Beekmantown 5, Franklin 0
FA 0 0 — 0
BCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, BCS, G. McCasland (Brown), 19:43. 2, BCS, Chapman (G. McCasland), 16:50.
Second half- 3, BCS, Brown (Regan), 7:19. 4, BCS, Brown (LaBarge), 6:45. 5, BCS, LaBarge, 6:45.
Shots- Beekmantown, 35-1.
Saves- Scofield, Lyons, BCS, 0. Norcross, FA, 21.
