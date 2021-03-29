ROUSES POINT — It took until the second overtime Sunday for the area boys hockey season to come to an end.
Robert Tetreault's power-play goal in the second extra session gave Beekmantown a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton in the tournament championship contest.
“What an awesome championship-level hockey game between two great teams who both left it all on the ice,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “I could not be more proud of a group of young men than I am of our group.
“To overcome the challenges and adversities presented this season, and to accomplish our ultimate goal we set as a team at the beginning of the year of winning this championship and the COVID Cup is a memory they will carry with them forever.”
The contest remained tied at 1-all through the first overtime before NCCS was called for a penalty in the second stanza. Tetreault then tallied the game-winner at the 4:53 mark, with Louis Sweenor assisting.
“Robert's game-winner came on a nice pass from Louis Sweenor on a set faceoff play,” Frechette said.
The game was scoreless until Cooper Burdo gave the Eagles the lead at 3:34 of the second period.
However the Cougars drew even and forced overtime at 4:33 of the third on Ryan Racine's goal.
NCCS held a 37-28 shots on goal advantage with Riley Hansen making 36 saves for Beekmantown and Ethan Garrand stopping 26 shots for the Cougars.
“After playing a hard-fought game the day before in the semifinals and having to play back-to-back against the No. 1 seed on the road, I challenged our team to dig deep and perform the way I knew they could against a senior-laden NCCS team,” Frechette said.
“Riley Hansen was awesome for us once again in net and we did a nice job as a team executing the gameplan throughout. Both Cooper Burdo and Robert Tetreault played outstanding for us and scored two huge goals.”
It was a disappointing end to the season for the Cougars who compiled a 9-1-2 record while winning the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season.
“I wish the best to our seniors,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “They had a great year.
“I have watched these young men grow through the years and they will be greatly missed. They should be proud of themselves and of their positive impact on Cougar hockey.”
—
Beekmantown 2, NCCS 1, 2 OT
Beekmantown 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
NCCS 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second period- 1, BCS, Burdo (Gonyo, Kane), 3:34.
Third period- 2, NCCS, Racine (J. Bulson, L. Bedard), 4:33.
Second period- 3, BCS, Tetreault ppg (Sweenor), 4:53.
Shots- NCCS 37, Beekmantown 28.
Saves- Hansen, BCS, 36. Garrand, NCCS, 26.
SATURDAY
BEEKMANTOWN 4
SARANAC 2
PLATTSBURGH — Dalton Kane scored twice and Riley Hansen made 25 saves in net as the Eagles advanced to the tournament finals.
The Chiefs grabbed the lead just 17 seconds into the contest on Nik Hamel's goal, but Beekmantown got goals from Sam Bingel just 36 seconds later and then from Kane later on to take a 2-1 advantage after one.
Lee Jarus and Kane tallied in the second stanza to make it 4-1 before Landen Duprey pulled Saranac to within two goals at 12:16 in the third period after the Chiefs had pulled their goalie.
But that was to be as close as the Chiefs would get.
“Special teams were a big factor in this one,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Hansen and Kane were particularly strong in those roles for the Eagles. We took a couple of selfish penalties in the second period, lost our flow and dug ourselves a hole that was too steep to climb out of.
“They have several veteran players in their lineup, and they were strong with their sticks and executed their gameplan well with their puck management in the third.”
Beekmantown held a 27-25 shot advantage with Macen Mero making 23 saves for Saranac.
“A special thanks to the Saranac, Peru and Northern Adirondack school boards and athletic departments for giving us the opportunity to play this season,” Knowles said.
—
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 2
Beekmantown 2 2 0 — 4
Saranac 1 0 1 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Hamel (O'Connell, Buckley), :17. 2, BCS, Bingel (Trahan, Gonyo), :53. 3, BCS, Kane, 10:19.
Second period- 4, BCS, Jarus, 4:46. 5, BCS, Kane ppg (Burdo), 6:25.
Third period- 5, SCS, Duprey (Buckley, Hamel), 12:16.
Shots- Beekmantown 27, Saranac 25.
Saves- Hansen, BCS, 25. Mero, SCS, 23.
