Beekmantown edges Saranac in sparkling match

PLATTSBURGH — Zachary Dubray turned in his best score of the season with a 42 to help give Beekmantown a close 3.5-2.5 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf on Monday at The Barracks.
Dalton Kane (45) and Keegan Seamone (46) also won matches for the Eagles and Jesse Giddings (51) halved his match with the Chiefs' Dax Lashway.
Colin Lamora was low for Saranac with a 45 and won his match, along with Jack Mather.
“It was a very close match between the two teams,” Beekmantown coach Craig Bacon said. “I'm hoping all our kids' confidence is growing.”
Beekmantown 3.5, Saranac 2.5
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Zurlo (SCS), 45-48.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Hamel (SCS), 42-50.
No. 3- Seamone (BCS) def. Brown (SCS), 46-49.
No. 4- Lamora (SCS) def. Loughan (BCS), 45-54.
No. 5- Giddings (BCS), Lashway (SCS) halved, 51-51.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Welch, 58-60.
PERU 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Smith was on the mark with a superb 34 at The Barracks to power the Nighthawks to their shutout of the Hornets.
Jacob Bechard added a 46 for Peru, which also got wins from Dominik Nuzzo, Liam Clark, Macen Mero and Josh Trombley.
Nuzzo's 48-49 victory over Plattsburgh's Sam deGrandpre was the closest match of the day.
Peru 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Ovios (PHS), 34-51.
No. 2- Bechard (PCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 46-55.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) def. deGrandpre (PHS), 48-49.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. Flora (PHS), 52-60.
No. 5- Mero (PCS) def. M. Trombley (PHS), 49-56.
No. 6- J. Trombley (PCS) def. Colburn (PHS), 52-62.
SARANAC LAKE 4
TICONDEROGA 2
TICONDEROGA — Noah Jewtraw carded a 46 to share medalist honors with Ticonderoga's Ben Swajger, leading the Red Storm to a win at the Ticonderoga Golf Club.
Noah Munn, Evan Hochwald and Jon Kratts also won their matches for Saranac Lake.
The Sentinels got victories from Ben Swajger and Robert O'Neal.
Saranac Lake 4, Ticonderoga 2
No. 1- B. Swajger (TCS) def. Ryan (SLCS), 46-54.
No. 2- Munn (SLCS) def. Maneri (TCS), 52-58.
No. 3- Hochwald (SLCS) def. Porter (TCS), 50-54.
No. 4- Jewtraw (SLCS) def. M. Swajger (TCS), 46-56.
No. 5- O'Neal (TCS) def. Mitchell (SLCS), 56-60.
No. 6- Kratts (SLCS) won by forfeit, 51.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 6
SCHROON LAKE 0
WILLSBORO — Regan Arnold carded a one-over par 34 at the Willsboro Golf Club as the Warriors wrapped up the Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference championship, according to Willsboro coach John Oliver.
Justin Joslyn, Tekla Fine-Lease, Finn Walker, Gavin Theriault and Vinny Duso also won matches for the Warriors.
Austin Hartwell's 52 was the low round for the Wildcats.
“The squad is doing well this season and is looking forward to sectional play and a chance to see the players from the CVAC whom they did not get to see last year due to the canceled season,” Oliver said.
Willsboro 6, Schroon Lake 0
No. 1- Arnold (WCS) def. Hartwell (SLCS), 5&3.
No. 2- Joslyn (WCS) def. Deslauriers (SLCS), 2&1.
No. 3- Fine-Lease (WCS) def. Melville (SLCS), 5&3.
No. 4- Walker (WCS) def. DeZalia, 5&3.
No. 5- Theriault (WCS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Duso (WCS) won by forfeit.
