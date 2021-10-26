Beekmantown edges Plattsburgh; Saranac, Northern Adirondack, Peru all win

PLATTSBURGH — Dillon Bronson and Lauren Cross accounted for double-doubles Tuesday night as Beekmantown outlasted Plattsburgh, 3-2, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Eagles prevailed, 12-25, 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21.
Bronson finished with 16 points and 12 assists, while Cross contributed 10 points and 12 kills.
Ella Repas added 16 points, Sophia Wypyski 16 digs and Charlize Daniels nine points for Beekmantown.
Kristine Cantwell and Lily Snide had big matches for the Hornets. Cantwell totaled eight points and 18 kills, while Snide added five kills, 11 points, 21 assists and 13 digs.
Isabel DeTulleo was also a key contributor with 21 points and 13 digs, and Olivia Nowosielski added 31 digs and Allison Crahan 20 digs.
“Tonight's game was played at the service line,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson Girard said. “The team totaled 22 aces tonight, with Dillon Bronson and Ella Repas each chipping in with seven. Mady Hagadorn tallied an impressive five blocks and Heaven Franklin stepped up to serve three crucial points right at the end of the fifth set.
“PHS played hard, making tonight's game an incredibly tense and fun match for all five sets. Overall, it was a great win against a phenomenal opponent.”
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 2
12-25, 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21
BCS- Wypyski, 2 points, 1 ace, 16 digs. Franklin, 4 points, 1 dig. Bronson, 16 points, 7 aces, 4 digs, 12 assists. Cross, 10 points, 3 aces, 12 kills. Repas, 16 points, 7 aces, 1 block, 1 dig. Hagadorn, 5 blocks, Willette, 3 points, 1 ace, 6 digs. Parker, 2 kills.
PHS- Snide, 11 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 21 assists, 13 digs. Fitzwater, 4 points, 1 assist, 5 digs. Cantwell, 8 points, 3 aces, 18 kills, 4 digs, 1 block. Crahan, 6 points, 4 kills, 1 assist, 20 digs. Nowosielski, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 31 digs. Saliba, 1 point. DeTulleo, 21 points, 8 aces, 1 assist, 13 digs. Battinelli, 5 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks.
SARANAC 3
LAKE PLACID 1
SARANAC — Zoe Vaughn totaled five points, six kills, 19 assists and 10 digs, while Lexus Rabideau added 12 points, seven kills and 12 digs in the Chiefs' 25-23, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18 victory.
Paige Bassett also had a big match with 15 points, seven kills and eight digs. Sadie Baughn finished with 12 points and nine digs, Margie Raftree eight points and 11 digs, and Hailey Schiraldi, 10 digs.
Leading the way for the Blue Bombers were Nadia Philip with six kills and 10 digs, Marlene Sharp 10 points and four kills, Aubrey Hayes nine points, seven digs and seven assists, and Julia Crawford, five kills and 12 digs.
Saranac 3, Lake Placid 1
25-23, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18
LPCS- Smith, 1 point, 1 kill. Megliore, 4 digs. Philip, 1 point, 6 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist. Evans, 2 digs. Sharp, 10 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Hayes, 9 points, 1 ace, 7 digs, 7 assists. Lawrence, 1 point, 7 digs. Gibson, 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Gavin, 3 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. Crawford, 4 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs, 2 assists.
SCS- Blair, 3 points, 4 kills, 2 digs. Bassett, 15 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs. Schiraldi, 5 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs. Rabideau, 12 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs, 1 block. Vaughn, 5 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 19 assists, 10 digs. Raftree, 8 points, 3 aces, 1 assist, 11 digs. Baughn, 12 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 9 digs.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
ELLENBURG — Allie Barber accounted for 14 points, four kills and 13 digs to help power the Bobcats to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 sweep.
Kate LaPoint added seven points, three kills and 14 digs, while Elyse Hogan had eight points and eight digs, Chelsey Guay 12 digs and Emily Griffin, nine points for NAC.
Mallorie Douglas finished with 15 digs, Layla Lincoln 11 digs and two kills, and Kendal Lawrence, nine assists and two kills for the Patriots.
“The girls came out strong tonight and kept the pace,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “They read the court well and found the holes in AuSable's side to execute the points.
“We had some service errors to start, but quickly corrected that. There were many great volleys and saves to keep the play going for both teams.
“Allie Barber had a great night from the service line. Kate LaPoint was strong at the net, reading AuSable's hitters to get blocks when needed.”
NAC 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-10, 25-11, 25-14
AVCS- Anthony, 1 kill. S. Durgan, 1 kill, 2 points. Sessoms, 5 digs, 3 kills. Butler, 7 digs. Douglas, 15 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill, 3 points. Dubuque, 2 digs, 1 kill. Pelkey, 5 digs. Lincoln, 11 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills, 1 point. Bourgeois, 1 dig. LaFountain, 1 dig. Beane, 1 dig. L. Durgan, 1 dig, 2 kills, 1 point. Lawrence, 3 digs, 9 assists, 2 kills, 1 point.
NAC- Hogan, 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs. Guay, 12 digs. Griffin, 9 points, 2 assists, 5 digs. Barber, 14 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs. LaPoint, 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 14 digs. Lawrence, 3 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig. Porter, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs. Brunell, 1 point, 1 ace, Husband, 1 dig.
PERU 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Rachel Madore and Mallory Martin led the way for the Nighthawks in a 25-22, 19-25, 26-10, 25-14 win.
Madore finished with 12 points and 22 assists, while Martin added 17 points and 15 digs.
Alexandrea LaValley chipped in with nine kills and eight digs. Katie Finn 12 digs and Madisyn Robinson four kills and seven blocks.
Anica Null finished with eight points, five aces, seven digs and six kills to power the Red Storm.
Mia Sanford accounted for nine kills, Tailor Whitson eight points and four kills, Azra Michael seven digs and 18 assists, and Alison Hewitt 14 digs for Saranac Lake.
“Peru played a great match,” Saranac Lake coach Mike Navarra said. “Their heart and muscle we couldn't match. Consistency is important in volleyball and they kept their serves in and controlled the tempo of the match.”
Peru 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-22, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14
PCS- Madore, 12 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 22 assists, 5 digs. Martin, 17 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 15 digs. Finn, 5 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 12 kills. LaValley, 1 point, 9 kills. Lyon, 4 kills, 4 digs. Robinson, 4 kills, 7 blocks. G. Cunningham, 2 points, 1 ace, 9 digs. E. Cunningham, 9 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Lozier, 8 points, 1 ace.
SLCS- Lapierre, 4 points, 9 digs. Montroy, 1 point, 1 dig. Sanford, 9 kills, 2 blocks, Small, 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 block. Burcume, 1 point. Whitson, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 digs, 4 kills. Leeret, 1 dig, 5 assists. Hewitt, 4 points, 3 aces, 14 digs. Null, 8 points, 5 aces, 7 digs, 6 kills. Michael, 4 points, 7 digs, 18 assists, 2 kills. White, 1 kill, 1 dig.
