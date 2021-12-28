Beekmantown edges out Boquet Valley, 47-39

PLATTSBURGH — Grace McCasland put up 14 points for the second night in a row, helping Beekmantown go undefeated in the Fesette Realty Holiday Classic girls tournament with a 47-39 win over Boquet Valley on Tuesday.
McCasland also had two three-pointers, along with Payton Parliament who had two treys as well, totalling eight points. Kiera Regan netted 12 points for the Eagles, and Faith Whitney and Sophie Miller also tacked on a three-pointer each.
“It was wonderful to go 2-0 in the Holiday Classic. Our girls played well once again,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said.
“We lost to Boquet Valley a few weeks ago, so it was nice to bounce back from that and get the win in this one. Hopefully we can use these two wins to build some momentum as we head back into league play next week,” she said.
For the Griffins, Abbey Schwoebel had the game-high 20 points. Ella Lobdell put up two three-pointers with 16 points in total.
“Coach McKinley is always looking for challenging games to prepare his Griffins for the postseason. He is a great coach who always gets the most out of his players,” Duprey said.
—
Beekmantown 47, Boquet Valley 39
Beekmantown (47)
Whitney 2-0-5, McCasland 5-2-14, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 0-1-1, Regan 5-2-12, Miller 1-0-3, Parliament 2-2-8, Proper 1-0-2, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 17-7-47.
Boquet Valley (39)
Kirkby 0-2-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 0-1-1, Schwoebel 8-4-20, Lobdell 7-2-16, Reynolds 0-0-0. Totals: 15-9-39.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 24-12.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (6) McCasland 2, Parliament 2, Whitney, Miller. Boquet Valley (2) Lobdell 2.
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 72
TICONDEROGA 23
ELLENBURG — Abby Peryea’s impressive 25-point game led the Bobcats to a dominant win over the Sentinels.
Peryea also had a three-pointer in the win. Isabella Gilmore was next with 15 points and 15 boards. Alexis Belrose followed with 14 points, six of those coming off of two three-pointers.
In the loss, Ticonderoga’s Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mathison were the offensive leaders, with 11 and seven points, respectively. Dorsett had three three-pointers, and Mathison added one, while Jaelyn Whitford also tacked on a trey.
—
NAC 72, Ticonderoga 23
NAC (72)
LaBarge 2-0-5, Gilmore 5-5-15, Belrose 6-0-14, Poupore 3-0-6, Abigail Peryea 0-1-1, Charland 3-0-6, Abby Peryea 11-1-25. Totals: 31-6-72.
Ticonderoga (23)
Dorsett 4-0-11, Mathison 2-2-7, L. Zelinski 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, S. Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Abare 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 8-2-23.
Halftime- NAC, 32-10.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 3, Mathison, Whitford. NAC (4) Belrose 2, Labarge, Abby Peryea.
BOYS
MONDAY
NON LEAGUE
CROWN POINT 61
WHITEHALL 54
WHITEHALL — Trevor Harris recorded a 23 point game with four three-pointers to lead Crown Point over Whitehall.
"We really played well in the second half, we struggled early in this game, particularly from the free-throw line,” Panthers coach Jason Hughes said.
“We went 3-11 in the first half, and trailed by four at the half. We have to get better there. Luckily our press was effective, turning them over, and we got some easy buckets that kept us in it.”
After halftime, the Panthers turned it around, Anthony Greenan and Harris each scoring 12 points in the second half surge. Greenan also scored two threes, and Noah Spaulding one. Hughes also noted Cameron Waldorf and Alex Stone as having good games as well.
“Greenan really responded to early adversity in the game. He was careless with the ball, struggled early and I challenged him to be better early in the third quarter,” Hughes said.
“He really responded. He was poised, strong with the ball, attacked the basket and hit a huge three late that gave us a cushion.”
For Whitehall, Brandon Bakeman netted 13 points and Cash Burgey 10 points.
“I am extremely proud of our effort tonight, we were challenged, we accepted it and persevered,” Hughes said.
—
Crown Point 61, Whitehall 54
Crown Point (61)
Harris 9-1-23, Spaulding 5-7-18, Greenan 5-2-15, Pertak 1-1-3, Waldorf 0-2-2, Stone 0-1-1, Woods 0-0-0.
Whitehall (54)
Bakenan 6-1-13, Burgey 5-0-10, Stevens 3-3-9, Evans 3-2-8, Stevens 2-1-6, Whiting 2-0-4, Eggleston 0-2-2, Brooks 1-0-2.
Halftime- Whitehall, 24-20.
3 point goals- CP (7) Harris 4, Greenan 2, Spaulding. Whitehall (1) Stevens.
