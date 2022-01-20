BEEKMANTOWN — Northeastern Clinton came out strong, but Beekmantown shut it down quickly, taking a 13-10 lead in the first and not letting up. Andrew VanNatten led the Eagles with 15 points and helped to push his team to a 50-31 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Thursday.
“We played a nice team game tonight. We were focused and ready to battle,” Eagles coach Gary Castine said. “I think that was Andrew's best all-around game this year; not because of the points, but because he played under control and was a leader”
Josh Burgin also had 12 points in the win. Beekmantown’s three-pointers came from Keith Parent and Josh Sand.
"NCCS played tough defense and we had to work hard to score. Two late buckets at the end of the first quarter got us going as we never relinquished that lead,” Castine said.
In the second quarter, the home team only allowed the Cougars one point, going into the half up 20-11.
“That's the second time we've held a good team to only one point in a quarter this year. It wasn't all great defense, but we did have a great result,” Castine said. “We were also lucky the Cougars had an off-shooting night. We'll take it. I'm glad we won't have to play them when they start hitting. They can do some damage."
"It's been tough with injuries and illness, which all teams have experienced. We've lost Wyatt LaBorde for the season with a shoulder injury and Brady Mannix is out with an ankle sprain, so we've had to reinvent ourselves,” he said.
“All I can do is reshuffle the deck and see how it plays out. We're young and sort of a Jekyll & Hyde club. Luckily, we didn't hide and we came out tonight and played well. Anytime you can hold a team to 31 points, you have a good chance to win. And give NCCS credit, they only gave up 50 points also."
For the Cougars, Darren Dubois led with nine points. Steven Garrow and Jordan Brown each netted a three-pointer.
—
Beekmantown 50, Northeastern Clinton 31
Beekmantown (50)
Viau 1-0-2, VanNatten 7-1-15, Beebe 0-0-0, Parent 1-1-4, Saroj 1-0-2, J. Sand 1-0-3, Parliament 3-0-6, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 5-2-12, N. Sand 3-0-6. Totals: 22-4-50.
NCCS (31)
Brown 1-0-3, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 1-0-2, Dubuque 0-0-0, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 1-0-2, Dubois 3-3-9, Gilbo 2-0-4, Manor 1-0-2, Garrow 2-0-5, Creller 2-0-4. Totals: 13-3-31.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 20-11.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Brown, Garrow. Beekmantown (2) Parent, J. Sand.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 72
PERU 38
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets routed the Nighthawks, led by a shared effort from Max Filosca, Dylan Crowley, Ethan Mulholland and Michael Phillips.
Filosca netted 13 points in the win, Crowley and Mulholland 12 and Phillips 11. Filosca also hit one trey, while Mulholland recorded two.
“Both teams played hard tonight,” Plattsburgh High coach Christopher Hartmann said. “Senior Ethan Tuller had an outstanding game all-around and fellow seniors Lukas Goerlitz and Brayden Trombley also gave the Hornets great minutes.”
The visitors were led by Sam Godfrey III with 14 points and one three-pointer, and Wyatt Premore with 12 points and a trio of treys.
Plattsburgh High led by 26 points at the half.
—
Plattsburgh High 72, Peru 38
PHS (72)
Phillips 5-1-11, Filosca 4-4-13, Wylie 1-0-2, Crowley 5-2-12, Mulholland 4-2-12, Goerlitz 2-0-4, King 2-1-5, Tuller 4-0-8, Trombley 1-3-5. Totals: 28-13-72.
Peru (38)
Petite-Frere 0 0 0, Premore 4 1 12, Falvo 3 0 6, Palmer 1 0 2, Corral 0 1 1, Godfrey 4 5 14, Teller 1 0 2, Sweeney 0 0 0, Lawrence 0 1 1. Totals: 13-8-38.
Halftime- PHS 42-16.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Mulholland 2, Filosca. Peru (4) Premore 3, Godfrey.
MORIAH 54
AUSABLE VALLEY 53
CLINTONVILLE — Moriah’s Bryce Sprague recorded 21 points en route to the Vikings’ slim win over the Patriots.
“It was a tale of two halves,” AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said. “Moriah came out strong in the first half outscoring the Patriots 32-18 heading into the break. We came out strong and determined and fought back to make it a very enjoyable ball game.”
Sprague led the game with a trio of three-pointers, while Will Rohrer also contributed 10 points, including one trey. Rowan Swan also had 10 points.
“Both teams played hard,” Douglass said. “They left everything they had on the court tonight.”
For the home team, Eli Douglas led with 18 points, while Aiden Lopez and Nate Doner each had 12. Lopez hit two three-pointers in the loss and Zander McCabe secured one.
—
Moriah 54, AuSable Valley 53
Moriah (54)
Fleury 0-0-0, Olcott 4-0-9, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-4, Rohrer 5-0-10, Demarais 0-0-0, Sprague 6-6-21, Swan 5-0-10. Totals: 22-6-54.
AuSable Valley (53)
Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, McCabe 3-0-7, Doner 6-0-12, Garcia 0-2-2, Matilla 0-0-0, Lopez 5-0-12, Douglas 8-2-18. Totals: 23-4-53.
Halftime- Moriah, 32-18.
3 point goals- Moriah (4) Sprague 3, Olcott. AVCS (3) Lopez 2, McCabe.
SARANAC LAKE 51
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 41
ELLENBURG — The Red Storm’s Nate McCarthy (15), Landon Faubert (12) and Carter Hewitt (10) put the pressure on, combining for 37 points in their victory over the Bobcats.
Faubert also had four three-pointers for Saranac Lake, and McCarthy had two. Hewitt worked for a double-double, with 11 rebounds. Marcus Navarra also grabbed 13 boards.
“Saranac Lake jumped out to a 22-7 first quarter lead,” Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said. “We refused to go away and headed into the break down by just five points.”
For the Bobcats, Matt Boulrice led with 19 points, including three treys. Brady Boulrice and Dalton Murphy also recorded a three-pointer each. Patrick Benware secured 14 rebounds.
—
Saranac Lake 51, Northern Adirondack 41
SL (51)
Ladue 0-0-0, Wilson 1-0-2, McCarthy 6-1-15, Akey 2-0-4, Navarra 2-4-8, Faubert 4-0-12, Hewitt 4-2-10. Totals: 19-7-51.
NAC (41)
Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 2-1-6, B. Boulrice 1-0-3, M. Boulrice 5-0-19, Magoon 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, LaFountain 0-2-2, Benware 2-1-5. Totals: 16-4-41.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 27-22.
3 point goals- SL (6) Faubert 4, McCarthy 2. NAC (5) M. Boulrice 3, B. Boulrice, Murphy.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 39
LAKE PLACID 26
WILLSBORO — All of Justin Joslyn’s 15 points came from behind the arch en route to the Warriors win over the Blue Bombers.
“Joslyn led the Warrior charge with five three-pointers,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “It was a tough defensive battle and hard fought by both teams.”
Everett Cassavaugh netted 11 in the win, with eight rebounds, and Kayden Reynolds also hit a trey. Jaycob Gough grabbed six rebounds while Harvey Merrill worked to direct the offense, helping with four assists.
For Lake Placid, Jack Armstrong led with eight points and a pair of three-pointers. PJ Colby also tallied a three.
—
Willsboro 39, Lake Placid 26
Willsboro (39)
Merrill-1-0-2, Sawitski 1-1-3, Joslyn 5-0-15, Gough 3-1-7, Cassavaugh 3-1-7, Reynolds 2-0-5, Frechette 0-0-0, Jaquish 0-0-0. Totals: 15-3-39.
Lake Placid (26)
Armstrong 3-0-8, Byrne 2-0-4, Colby 2-0-5, Cecunjanin 1-1-3, Hooker 3-0-6. Totals: 11-1-26.
Halftime- Willsboro, 23-12.
3 point goals- Willsboro (6) Joslyn 5, Reynolds. Lake Placid (3) Armstrong 2, Colby.
SETON CATHOLIC 74
KEENE 35
PLATTSBURGH — Senior Night was a good night for the Knights.
Alex Coupal threw his own party with a game-high 27 points, which included five treys.
Coupal and his teammate Dominic Allen, who finished with 12 points and 10 points, were honored as Seton Catholic’s seniors.
“It was a nice night for Alex and Dominic, and even better, everyone contributed in the win,” Knights coach Larry Converse said.
Aiden Pearl double-doubled with 23 points and 14 rebounds to boost Seton Catholic.
Van Morrelli drained six treys and was hot from the field to total 24 points for the Beavers.
“Keene is very young, and they are going to have a good team in the future,” Converse said. “They played very hard.”
—
Seton Catholic 74, Keene 35
Keene (35)
Caito 1-0-3, Becker 0-0-0, Del Pozo 0-0-0, Linton 1-0-2, Morelli 9-0-24, Isham 3-0-6, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 14-0-35.
Seton Catholic (74)
Shalton 2-0-5, Coupal 11-0-27, Pearl 11-1-23, Allen 6-0-12, Vega 1-0-2, Gao 1-1-3, DeJordy 1-0-2, Trzaskos 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0. Totals: 33-2-74.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 35-18.
3 point goals- Keene (7) Caito, Morelli 6. Seton Catholic (6) Shalton, Coupal 5.
NON LEAGUE
BOQUET VALLEY 65
BOLTON 36
ELIZABETHTOWN — The duo of Aiden Lobdell and Jackson Hooper were too much for Bolton to handle, pushing Boquet Valley to a sound win.
Lobdell led with 20 points, with Hooper very close behind with 19. Ben Burdo hit two treys for the Griffins, while Bode Buehler, Jameson Fiegl and Hooper hit one apiece. Lobdell also recorded eight rebounds and eight steals and Hooper had 10 rebounds.
For the Eagles, Jace Hubert led with 18 points and four three-pointers, while Jaxon Egloff had 14 points and two treys.
The Griffins led at halftime, 33-10.
—
Boquet Valley 65, Bolton 36
Boquet Valley (65)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 8-2-19, Burdo 3-0-8, Race 1-1-3, Buehler 1-0-3, Fiegl 2-0-5, Lobdell 10-0-20, Rice 3-1-7, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals: 28-4-65.
Bolton (36)
Egloff 6-0-14, Hubert 7-0-18, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 0-0-0, Kelly 1-0-2, Becker 1-0-2, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-36.
Halftime- Boquet Valley 33-10.
3 point goals- BV (5) Burdo 2, Buehler, Fiegl, Hooper. Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Hubert 4.
