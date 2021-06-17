BEEKMANTOWN — An interesting day of Section VII girls tennis took place in Beekmantown, Thursday.
The Eagles secured the doubles championship victory before the match even began, with two of their duos facing each other for the title.
In the end, Beekmantown's Abigail Scott and Dillon Bronson locked it in with a (6-2, 6-4) win over first-year teammates Sophie Miller and April Secore.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking because they’re an amazing team and they’ve done crazy well throughout this entire tournament and it made it more competitive for us,” Scott said.
“I’m really proud of our team overall, and I think they’ll have a great future.”
Scott, who is graduating this year and has been playing since seventh grade, said it was always a big goal of hers to win sectionals, and finally being able to make that happen was huge for her.
“Teamwork and talking definitely helped us a lot, because it was hard playing against our friends in the first place,” Bronson said.
“I think the mental aspect of competitiveness was very high when it came to this match.”
With both duos coached by Seth Spoor, neither wanted to have interference and give one team an advantage over the other. That led to a lot of communication and coaching between the girls, Scott said.
Bronson said she would remember her doubles partner the most from this experience, as this was their first year together as partners.
On the singles side, Beekmantown found another sectionals champion in Lucianna Brown, where she secured a (6-3, 6-4) win over Peru’s Stephanie Davis.
“It was hard,” Brown said.
“I thought I was going to be up against the No 1 singles, and it wasn’t too hard the first few matches I had, but once there were the last six players, it really crunched up and got a lot harder.”
Brown said that planning her opponent’s backhand, playing it easy and taking low-risk shots helped lead her to success.
CONSOLATION MATCHES
In the consolation matches, Northeastern Clinton’s Catherin Foley and Laci Roberts came back and won 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the doubles. For the singles’ consolation, Schroon Lake’s Anna Maisonville secured a 6-7(2-7), (7-5), 6-3 win over Saranac’s Sydney Myers.
–
Singles
Finals
Brown (BCS) def. Davis (PCS), 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Finals
Scott/Bronson (BCS) def. Miller/Secore (BCS), 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation
Singles
Maisonville (SL) def. Myers (SCS), 6-7(2-7), 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Foley/Roberts (NCCS) def. Cantwell/Courson (PHS), 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.