Beekmantown defeats Ticonderoga in CVAC track

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown track and field team took down the visiting Ticonderoga squads on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Tuesday.
For the boys, the Eagles won every event at the meet that ended up being contested, beating the Sentinels, 80-8.
Beekmantown saw a lot of help from Dade Cox, Connor Goodwin, Jacob Martin and Nathan Sand, with each of them winning multiple events, including Sand’s 400-meter victory, Cox’s 100-meter win, Goodwin’s 800-meter win and Martin’s win in shot put.
The contest was a closer affair on the girls side, with the Eagles only walking away with a 68-40 win.
The Eagles were spurred on to that victory with Angie Lyons’ triple-jump and 100-meter wins, Danielle Dyke’s high- and long-jump wins and Isabelle Rivers’ first-place finishes in 400-meter hurdles.
Avery Blanchard led the way for the Sentinels, snagging the top spot in the 1500-meter, as well as running as a part of the victorious 3,200-meter and 1600-meter relay squads.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 80, Ticonderoga 8
3200 relay- Not contested.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 18.4.
100- 1, D. Cox, BCS, 12.
1600- 1, C. Goodwin, BCS, 5:32.
400 relay- 1, BCS (B. VanAlpen, E. Burke, D. Neilson, D. Cox), 51.3.
400- 1, N. Sand, BCS, 59.6.
400 hurdles- 1, E. Dixon, BCS.
800- 1, C. Goodwin, BCS, 2:23.2.
200- 1, D. Cox, BCS, 25.9.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, N. Sand, BCS, 18-4.
Triple jump- 1, E. Dixon, BCS, 27-8.
Shot put- 1, J. Martin, BCS, 28-6.5.
Discus- 1, J. Martin, BCS, 80.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 68, Ticonderoga 40
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Porter, Parent, Pelerin, Blanchard), 14:00.
100 hurdles- 1, I. Rivers, BCS, 19.9.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, A. Blanchard, TCS, 6:07.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, M. LaMora, BCS, 1:10.2.
400 hurdles- 1, I. Rivers, BCS, 1:25.6.
800- 1, H. Porter, TCS, 3:06.9.
200- 1, M. Hubbard, TCS, 30.3.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Porter, Parent, Lender, Blanchard), 5:54.5.
High jump- 1, D. Dyke, BCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, D. Dyke, BCS, 13-10.
Triple jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 27-7.
Shot put- 1, M. Dumas, BCS, 22-8.
Discus- 1, Z. Darrah, BCS, 68-8.
SARANAC 90, LAKE PLACID 36
SARANAC 94, LAKE PLACID 31
SARANAC — The Saranac track and field team’s girls and boys had strong nights against the Lake Placid contingent.
The boys team beat the Blue Bombers 90-36 while the girls won 94-36.
For the ladies, Marissa LeDuc led the way, grabbing wins in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles and the high and long jump events.
Kaleb Stanton and Zashon Abrams were similarly dominant for the Chiefs on the boys’ side, both winning four events apiece.
Lake Placid won the 1600-meter relay, the triple jump, and the 800-meters.
—
Boys
Saranac 90, Lake Placid 36
3200 relay- S (Stanton, Woodruff, Medley, Balch), 9:59.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Stanton, S.
100- 1, Abrams, S, 11.4.
1600- 1, Scanio, LP, 5:13.
400 relay- 1, S (LaBarre, Strack, Harkness, Abrams ), 46.4.
400- 1, Douglas, LP, 64.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Stanton, S, 71.3
800- 1, LP, 2:28.2.
200- 1, Abrams, S, 24.6.
3200- 1, Woodruff, S, 11:21.5.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Douglas, Flanigan, Gavin, Lawrence), 4:20.4.
High jump- 1, Stanton, S, 5-0
Long jump- 1, Abrams, S, 17-9.
Triple jump- 1, Flanigan, LP, 32-5.5.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, S, 40-5.5.
Discus- 1, Ashley, S, 108-6.
—
Girls
Saranac 94, Lake Placid 31
3200 relay- 1, S (K. Fay, L. Denis, R. Cliche, M. Sanger), 12:43.6.
100 hurdles- 1, M. LeDuc, S, 19.8.
100- 1, M. Wynnik, S, 14.
1500- 1, K. Fay, S, 5:57.4.
400 relay- S (K. Blair, P. Ubl, G. Damiani, M. Wynnik), 56.6.
400- 1, A. Fay, S, 1:06.3.
400 hurdles- 1, M. LeDuc, S, 1:20.1.
800- 1, M. Sanger, S, 3:07.
200- 1, A. Rose-McCandlish, LP, 30.5.
3000- 1, H. Cohen 13:12.5.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, M. LeDuc, S, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, M. LeDuc, S, 15.
Triple jump- 1, M. Converse, S, 30.
Shot put- 1, K. Siskavich, S, 23-5.5.
Discus- 1, A. Tate, S, 59-1.
PERU 93, AUSABLE VALLEY 23
PERU 91, AUSABLE VALLEY 27
PERU — The Nighthawks cruised to a victory over AuSable Valley with seven multi-event winners on both the boys and girls sides.
For the boys, Brynn Reynolds put up a strong effort for Peru, winning the 400-meter and the triple jump, and running on the victorious 3200-meter relay team.
Ethan Liebeck paced the smaller Patriot squad, snagging victories in the 1600- and 800-meter events.
For the girls, Ella Garrow owned the day for the Nighthawks, winning the 400-meters and running on the winning 400-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter relay teams. Ophelia Lancto also won several events for Peru, taking the 800-meter and high jump, as well as joining Garrow in the 3200-meter relay.
Grace Hodgson took the Patriot girls’ only event win, coming out victorious in the 1500-meter.
—
Boys
Peru 93, AuSable Valley 23
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Howe, N. Recore, Pandolph, Reynolds), 18:20.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 20.5.
100- 1, Crawford, PCS, 12.9.
1600- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 5:03.2.
400 relay- 1, Peru (Tarabula, Mal-Lawane, Howe, Crawford), 54.1.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 57.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, no time.
800- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 2:19.5.
200- 1, Tarabula, PCS, 28.5.
3200- 1, Pandolph, PCS, 11:38.2.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Crawford, Tarabula, Matthews, Reynolds), 4:25.8.
High jump- 1, not contested.
Long jump- 1, Tarabula, PCS, 15-7.5.
Triple jump- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 35-2.
Shot put- 1, W. Schrumm, PCS, 31-3.25.
Discus- 1, W. Schrumm, PCS, 98-7.75.
—
Girls
Peru 91, AuSable Valley 27
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, R. Chamberlain, C. Chamberlain, Lancto), 13:18.8.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 19.6.
100- 1, Ramos, PCS, 14.2.
1500- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 6:20.9.
400 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, Crippen, Swyers, Ramos), 59.8.
400- 1, Garrow, PCS, 1:16.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 1:29.1.
800- 1, Lancto, PCS, 2:51.2.
200- 1, Ramos, PCS, 31.0.
3000- 1, C. Chamberlain, PCS, 15:18.2.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Garrow, Matthews, Swyers, Ramos), 5:29.7.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 12-9.
Triple jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 27-7.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 24-10.
Discus- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 67-9.
NCCS 57, SETON 37
NCCS 96, SETON 25
NCCS 72, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 31
NCCS 105, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 21
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 55, SETON 46
SETON 53, MORIAH BOQUET VALLEY 42
CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton came out the big winners of a multi-team meet at its facilities, Tuesday.
The Cougar boys and girls swept their meets against Seton Catholic and Moriah/Boquet Valley, while the Seton Catholic girls took their half of the meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley, and the Moriah/Boquet Valley boys took their half.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 57, Seton Catholic 37
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl. DeJordy, Guay, Grafstein), 9:51.9.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 12.02.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:20.2.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 56.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Garrant, NCCS, 1:25.3.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:30.1.
200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 26.4.
3200- 1, Frenyea, NCCS, 12:37.1.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, DeJordy, Grasfstein, Guay), 4:06.4.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 19-1.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 36-5.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 82-2.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 96, Seton Catholic 25
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Dejordy, Whalen, Young), 11:50.
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 19.6.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:34.
400 relay- 1,SC (Rock-Perez, Johnston, Whalen, Pearl ), 60,2.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:03.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:13.8.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:38.3.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 27.6.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 12:17.29
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, McAuliffe, Brilotti, Laurin), 4:43.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 13-8.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 28-3.
Shot put- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 22-11.
Discus- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 49-10.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 72, Moriah/Boquet Valley 31
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, G.Frenyea, Gilbo, Garrant), 10:13.6.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Jolicouer, NCCS, 13.02.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:20.2.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Perry, M/BV, 63.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Garrant, NCCS, 1:25.3.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:30.1.
200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 26.4.
3200- 1, Frenyea, NCCS, 12:37.1.
1600 relay- 1, M/BV (L.Peters, B. Peters, Simmer, Perry), 4:22.5.
High jump- 1, Smith, M/BV, 5.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 19-1.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 24-7.
Discus- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 70-5.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 105, Moriah/Boquet Valley 21
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Laurin, Lyon, Langlois, Cone), 12:22.9.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 19.1.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:34.
400 relay- 1, M/BV (Harris, DeFalice, Borley, Demar), 1:05.2.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:03.8.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:17.6.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:38.3.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 27.6.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 14:20
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, McAuliffe, Brilotti, Laurin), 4:43.
High jump- 1, Felice, M/BV.
Long jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 13-8.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 28-3.
Shot put- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 22-11.
Discus- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 49-10.
Boys
Moriah/Boquet Valley 55, Seton Catholic 46
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Dejordy, Whalen, Young), 11:50.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 13.02.
1600- 1, DeJordy, SC, 5:25.8.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 56.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Smith, M/BV, 1:44.7.
800- 1, L. Peters, M/BV, 2:34.1.
200- 1, VanBuren, M/BV, 34.31.
3200- 1, Anderson, M/BV, 12:37.1.
1600 relay- 1, SC (Seton Grafstein, DeJordy, Guay, Pearl), 4:06.4.
High jump- 1, Smith, M/BV, 5.
Long jump- 1, Smith, M/BV, 10-8.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 36-5.75.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 82-2.
—
Girls
Seton Catholic 53, Moriah/Boquet Valley 42
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Pearl, Yang, DeJordy), 11:50.5.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 19.1.
100- 1, Rock-Perez, SC, 14.9.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 6:00.3.
400 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Johnston, Pearl, Rock-Perez), 1:00.2.
400- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 1:09.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:17.6.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:45.8.
200- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 30.2.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 12:17.9.
1600 relay- 1, M/BV (Riemersma Baumann, Demar, McKiernan), 5:08.6.
High jump- 1, Felice, M/BV. 4. .
Long jump- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 12-8.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- Not contested.
Discus- Not contested.
