PLATTSBURGH — Zach LaPier's goal with 3:33 gone in overtime Monday night lifted Beekmantown to a hard-earned 4-3 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey.
The Chiefs never led in the game, but tied it three times before LaPier took a drop pass from Luke Moser and tallied the game-winner in the extra session.
“Our guys spent all their energy in this one,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Beekmantown has a lot of depth in its lineup, and they beat us with fresher legs in overtime.”
The game was tied at 2-all entering the third period when Robert Tetreault's power-play goal gave the Eagles a 3-2 advantage at the 4:48 mark.
It stayed that way until just 21 seconds remained in regulation. Saranac pulled its goalie and a scramble in front of the Beekmantown net resulted in Landen Duprey's goal from in close to force overtime.
Reid Fesette scored in the first period and Quinn Brandell in the second for the Eagles.
Duprey, who had two goals and an assist, tallied in the first and Hayden Buckley in the second for the Chiefs.
Beekmantown finished with a 40-15 shot advantage. Austin Doser made 12 saves for the Eagles and Mason Patnode 36 for the Chiefs.
“There are a lot of positives to take out of this game for us,” Knowles said. “We will get healthy and prepare for another league game next week.”
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 3, OT
BCS 1 1 1 1 — 4
SCS 1 1 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Fesette (Dudyak), 10:19. 2, SCS, Duprey (Buckley, O'Connell), 14:16.
Second period- 3, BCS, Brandell (Jarus, Tetreault), 1:43. 4, SCS, Buckley (Duprey), 11:22.
Third period- 5, BCS, Tetreault ppg (Burdo, Jarus), 4:48. 6, SCS, Duprey (Maggy), 16:39.
Overtime- 7, BCS, LaPier (Moser), 3:33.
Shots- Beekmantown, 40-15.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 12. Patnode, SCS, 36.
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID 3
ROCKLAND ROCKIES 2
SARANAC LAKE — Tailor Whitson's first varsity goal proved to be the game-winner Saturday as SLP skated to a victory.
Ally Bourgeois stopped 11 of 13 shots in nets for SLP to pick up her first varsity victory.
Nelle Aaron, with her first varsity goal, and Sydney Dann scored in the first 2:17 of the game to give SLP a 2-0 lead and Whitson's goal at 3:57 of the third made it 3-1.
Maeve McNulty and Ashley Tyles tallied goals for Rockland and Marina Capone was credited with 60 saves.
“For a game that almost didn't happen, it was a lot of fun and our girls got a valuable experience,” SLP coach Butch Martin said. “Rockland is a new team and it came north from Rockland County with a very short lineup.
“Our lineup was decimated through injury and COVID protocol and both teams competed with the minimum players. I would like to recognize our veteran players for playing with respect and class.”
SLP 3, Rockland Rockies 2
RR 0 1 1 — 2
SLP 2 0 1 — 3
First period- 1, SLP, Aaron (Whitson, Gardner), :28. 2, SLP, Dann (Nichols, Kilbourne-Hill), 2:17.
Second period- 3, RR, McNulty (Harrington), 12:39.
Third period- 4, SLP, Whitson (Gay, Goetz), 3:57. 5, RR, Tyles (Harrington, McNulty), 13:52.
Shots- SLP, 63-13.
Saves- Capone, RR, 60. Bourgeois, SLP, 11.
