Beekmantown boys rout Potsdam, 11-1

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys skated their way to a decisive, 11-1 non-league win at the Stafford Ice Arena, Wednesday.
“A solid overall team performance, top to bottom, today, as everyone on our team was able to play in the game,” Eagles coach Justin Frechette said. “I thought we did a nice job winning races and puck battles all over the ice.”
Luke Moser led the way for Beekmantown in the win over Potsdam, scoring four times and adding two assists.
The Eagles came out of the gate hot, scoring five in the opening period to go into the second period leading 5-1.
The Sandstoners’ lone goal also came in that period, with John Duffy scoring off a Tyler Berkman assist.
Beekmantown then continued to put the game out of reach, scoring three goals in both the second and third periods.
Sam Bingel, Zach Lapier, Reid Fessette, Louis Sweenor, Keegin Rodier, Anthony Marion and Cooper Burdo each scored a goal for the Eagles in the win, with Marion’s being his first varsity goal.
“We were able to get in on the forecheck and use our speed to control the pace of play throughout,” Frechette said.
—
Beekmantown 11, Potsdam 1
PDM 1 0 0 — 1
BCS 5 3 3 — 11
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (LaPier, Bingel). 2, PDM, Duffy (Berkman). 3, BCS, Bingel (Sweenor, LaPier). 4, BCS, LaPier (Bingel, Moser). 5, BCS, Fesette. 6, BCS, Moser (LaPier, Sweenor).
Second period- 7, BCS, Moser. 8, BCS, Sweenor (Moser, LaPier). 9, BCS, Moser.
Third period- 10, BCS, Rodier (Brandell, Jarus). 11, BCS, Marion (Ducatte). 12, BCS, Burdo (Clukey, Brandell).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 14-13; Barcomb, BCS, 3-3. Rozier, PDM, 51-40.
BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY 5
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A non-league tilt against a strong Bobwhites team ended in a 5-2 loss for the Cougars.
“No coach or team is happy with a loss, but after the two rough outings we had last weekend in the Applebee shootout this was a step in the right direction,” Northeastern coach Scott LaFountain said. “There are many positives to take from this game; BFA is a solid team and capitalized on the mistakes we made.”
Winnie Simpson opened the scoring in the game, making it 1-0, Cougars, 3:47 into the first period, but the lead wouldn’t last.
The Bellows’ special teams then came into play, with Camden Johnson scoring a power-play goal 11:34 into the period before Aiden Savoy tallied a shorthanded marker at 14:35.
Sean Beauregard scored for the Bobwhites in the second period, the frame’s lone goal, before Levi Webb made it 4-1 in favor of Bellows 1:28 into the third period.
Simpson got Northeastern Clinton back within two goals just 11 seconds later, but that would be it for the Cougars.
The Bobwhites put the game entirely out of reach with a late empty net goal from Matt Merril.
“The boys played hard throughout and battled for the entire 45 minutes,” LaFountain said. “(Peter) Judkins made some key saves and Simpson had a couple of nice goals to keep us in it; We will hopefully carry the momentum into (Thursday) for another non-league game at home against Norwood-Norfolk.”
—
Bellows Free Academy 5, Northeastern Clinton 2
NCCS 1 0 1 — 2
BFA 2 1 2 — 5
First period- 1, NCCS, Simpson (Palmer, LaValley), 3:47. 2, BFA, Johnson PPG (Audy), 11:34. 3, BFA, Savoy SH, 14:35.
Second period- 4, BFA, Beauregard (Audy, Webb), 7:49.
Third period- 5, BFA, Webb (Audi, Merril), 1:28. 6, NCCS, Simpson (Racine), 1:39. 7, BFA, Merril EN, 14:30.
Shots/Saves- Telfer, BFA, 24-22. Judkins, NCCS, 28-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.