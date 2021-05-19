Beekmantown boys, girls tennis teams sweep Peru

BEEKMANTOWN — In a matchup that came right down to the wire, the spotlight shined on the No. 2 singles match between Beekmantown's Cade Berry and Peru's Sebastien Schaefer.
Berry secured a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory to send the Eagles home happy with a 3-2 win over the Nighthawks in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, Wednesday.
Shawn Secore and the doubles duo of Lucas Curilla and Dylan Brown took the other points for Beekmantown.
The win marked the Eagles' first triumph against Peru in 10 years after the program was reestablished in 2016, Beekmantown coach Chuck Ko said.
Austin Davis won the No. 1 singles point, and Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman snagged the victory in No. 1 doubles.
For the girls, Beekmantown emerged victorious with a 4-1 win.
Luci Brown, Hailey Williams and Ella Repas all won in singles, and Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson took home a point in No. 2 doubles.
Emma Posada and Remi Beauharnois grabbed the lone win for Peru thanks to their success in No. 1 doubles.
"There was great tennis played by both teams," Eagles coach Seth Spoor said. "The match of the day was at one singles. Luci Brown and Stephanie Davis played for 3 hours and 15 minutes in a grueling match.
"It was extremely close the entire way. Both girls played fantastic tennis. Luci was able to hang on for a very impressive win."
Boys
Beekmantown 3, Peru 2
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Finley, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Berry (BCS) def. Schaefer, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) def. Luck, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Mero and Lederman (PCS) def. B. Curilla and LaBarge, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- L. Curilla and Brown (BCS) def. Mitchell and Johnson, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Peru 1
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Davis, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Mitchell, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Beauharnois, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Posada and Beauharnois (PCS) def. Bronson and Scott, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Eagleson and Bechard, 6-0, 6-1.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE 3, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
SCHROON LAKE — A very close girls match was decided by three singles victories from the Wildcats' Anna Maisonville, Emma Haneman and Malena Gereau.
Haneman picked up a close 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win against Plattsburgh's Kristi Cantwell.
The No. 1 doubles match was a thriller that went in the way of Kasey Fuller and Alice Saliba of the Hornets that featured a 24-point tiebreaker.
The Wildcats' Oliver Higgens won the No. 2 singles match in the boys competition, but Plattsburgh took care of business the rest of the way.
Sebastien Bonnabesse (No. 1 singles) and the duo of Andrew Bula and John Cantwell (No. 2 doubles) won for the Hornets.
Boys
Plattsburgh High 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Yarosh, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Higgens (SL) def. Meyer, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- PHS wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Bula and Cantwell (PHS) def. Gratto and Pratt, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- PHS wins by forfeit.
Singles
Schroon Lake 3, Plattsburgh High 2
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. Gottschall, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Haneman (SL) def. Cantwell, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 3- Gereau (SL) def. V. Saliba, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Fuller and A. Saliba (PHS) def. Frasier and Prikryl, 6-0, 7-5 (13-11).
No. 2- PHS wins by forfeit.
SARANAC 2, SETON CATHOLIC 0
SETON CATHOLIC 2, SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs' Hunter Provost and Collin Clancy won the only singles matches contested.
In the girls singles slate, Charlotte Hughes and Ivy Pepito took home wins for the Knights, and Lia Parker edged out Seton Catholic's Haley Murnane, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
"All these matches were great to watch and great pairs," Knights coach Shannon Olsen said. "Haley and Lia played for two hours to get to their result. They both played hard, and it could have gone either way."
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. Palma, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Clancy def. Nizel, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- Not contested.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
Singles
No. 1- Parker (SCS) def. Murnane, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- Hughes (SC) def. Lynch, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- Pepito (SC) def. Paquette, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5, AUSABLE 0
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5, AUSABLE 0
CHAMPLAIN — The match of the day came in No. 1 doubles as the Cougars' Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts came back to win, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, over Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree.
Jack Gero and Hayden Chester won the other doubles match, and Ryan O'Donnell, Reid LaValley and Haven Dragoon swept the singles matches.
"Great team win," Northeastern Clinton coach Harry McManus said. "Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts showed great perseverance by bouncing back after losing the first set. AuSable Valley played well and showed great sportsmanship."
Bryn Sample, Maggie Sample and Laci Roberts all won their singles matches in the girls contest, and doubles was much of the same.
The tandems of Cameron Foley and Dalila Purisic as well as Brooke Mulverhill and Callie Racine came away with wins for the Cougars.
Raychell Jerdo had the best performance for the Patriots in the No. 1 singles slot.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- O'Donnell (NCCS) def. Moussa, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Cumber, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCSC) wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Darren DuBois/Owen Roberts (NCCS) def. Tucker McDougal/Tristan Laundree, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Jack Gero/Hayden Chester (NCCS) def. Eben Dorr/Aidan Croghan, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- B. Sample (NCCS) def. Jerdo, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. Meyer, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Roberts (NCCS) def. Goodman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Cameron Foley/Dalila Purisic (NCCS) def. Katie Peterson/Alyssa Matteau, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Brooke Mulverhill/Callie Racine (NCCS) def. Serena Brandt/Makayla Lewallen, 6-1, 6-1.
LAKE PLACID 5, NAC 0
LAKE PLACID 4, NAC 1
ELLENBURG — Tucker Jakobe, Tristan Spotts and Simon Thill all came away with singles victories for the Blue Bombers, and Lake Placid won both doubles matches by forfeit.
Seth King had the most competitive match for Northern Adirondack, falling to Jakobe, 6-0, 6-2.
Raegan Levitt won her No. 1 singles match for the Lake Placid girls, and Reese Lafave took the No. 2 singles match for the Bobcats.
Dellice Chase and Melanie Megliore took the No. 2 doubles contest, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys
Lake Placid 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Jakobe (LP) def. King, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. I. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Thill (LP) def. K. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- LP wins by forfeit.
No. 2- LP wins by forfeit.
Girls
Singles
Lake Placid 4, Northern Adirondack 1
No. 1- Levitt (LP) def. Brooks, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2- Lafave (NAC) def. Hudson, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- LP wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Hart and St. Hilaire (NAC) def. Chase and Megliore, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- LP wins by forfeit.
