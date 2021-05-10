Beekmantown boys, girls sweep Peru in track

PERU — Beekmantown’s boys just beat Peru in a tight meet while the Eagles girls had a slightly tougher time against the Nighthawks in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field action on Thursday.
Beekmantown’s boys beat Peru, 58-57, on the back of two relay wins, in the 400-meter and the 1600-meter, as well as wins in the 110-meter hurdles, the 100-meter, the 200-meter and 3,200-meter events.
Multiple event winners included Bryn Reynolds, Nik Recore and Landon Pandolph, all for Peru, as well as Dade Cox for Beekmantown.
“It was wonderful to see the students back on the track and in the pits competing again,” Peru coach Jason Finlaw said. “Masks proved to be a bit of a challenge, however, the athletes overcame and had a great showing.”
On the girl’s side, the Eagles were able to create a bit more separation from the Nighthawks, winning 74-51.
The Beekmantown squad took 11 of 16 events, including the 400-meter relay, the 400-meter, the 400-meter hurdles, the 800-meter and the 3200-meter.
Elizabeth Chapman, Mikayla Hamel, Macey LaMora and Danielle Dyke were all multi-event winners for the Eagles, while Ophelia Lancto was the only multi-event winner for the Nighthawks.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 58, Peru 57
3200 relay- 1, PCS (L. Pandolph, N. Recore, E. Howe, B. Reynolds), 9:33.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS
100- 1, G. Reams, BCS, 12.08.
1600- 1, L. Pandolph, PCS, 5:16.6.
400 relay- 1, BCS (G. Reams, E. Burke, D. Neilson, D. Cox), 50.3.
400- 1, B. Reynolds, PCS, 57.2.
400 hurdles- 1, H. Matthews, PCS, 1:09.3.
800- 1, N. Recore, PCS, 2:26.4.
200- 1, D. Cox, BCS, 24.8.
3200- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 11:57.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (N. Bond, A. Jock, R. Bell-Carter, D. Cox), 4:09.8.
High jump- not contested.
Long jump- 1, J. Tarabula, PCS, 15-3.5.
Triple jump- 1, Dixon, BCS, 29-3.
Shot put- 1, K. Parent, BCS, 30-0.5.
Discus- 1, W. Schrumm, PCS, 101-2.5.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 74, Peru 51
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, C. Chamberlain, R. Chamberlain, O Lancto), 12:20.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 20.9.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.59.
1500- 1, P. Elridge, BCS, 7:59.
400 relay- 1, BCS (E. Chapman, M. Hamel, D. Dyke, M. Lamora), 56.7.
400- 1, M. Hamel, BCS, 1:10.5.
400 hurdles- 1, E. Chapman, BCS, 1:20.7.
800- 1, M. Hamel, BCS, 2:55.46.
200- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 29.8.
3000- 1, O. Lancto, PCS, 13:31.4.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (M. Hamel, M. Lamora, E. Chapman, D. Dyke), 4:57.
High jump- 1, O. Lancto, PCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, O. Lancto, PCS, 13-6.
Triple jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 29-2.
Shot put- 1, Dumas, BCS, 25-4.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 64-8.5.
