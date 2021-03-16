Beekmantown boys, girls defeat AuSable Valley

Editor's note: Results from this Monday bowling match were not submitted to the Press-Republican until Tuesday.
PLATTSBURGH — Both the Beekmantown boys and girls bowling teams came away with Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling victories, Monday, at North Bowl Lanes.
Jordan Deyo's 211-216-194-621 series paced the Eagle boys to a 3-1 win against the Patriots, who were led by a 594 series from Jeffrey Miller.
Troy Reid bowled a 580 series, and Caleb Deso (200) and Alex Deso (202) both added games over 200 to boost Beekmantown.
Max Benware finished with a 214 game and 585 series to help AuSable Valley, and Luke Trombley's 204 game also assisted the Patriots' cause.
For the girls, Paige Hilborne (563), Alexa Sample (531) and Allyson Cragle (516) all recorded series over 500 to power the Eagles to a 4-0 sweep.
AuSable Valley's Madison Tromblee totaled a 572 series, and Breanna Lacy's 224 game was one of the high marks for the Patriots.
Boys
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 1
BCS- Jordan Deyo 211-216-194-621, Troy Reid 222-201-580, Caleb Deso 200, Alex Deso 202.
AVCS- Jeffrey Miller 182-219-193-594, Max Benware 193-214-585, Luke Trombley 204.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
BCS- Paige Hillborne 226-563, Alexa Sample 531, Allyson Cragle 516,
AVCS- Madison Tromblee 191-231-572, Breanna Lacy 224.
