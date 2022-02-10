Beekmantown boys down SLP, 7-3

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys had six different goal scorers lead them past SLP in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Thursday.
“Our boys capitalized on our depth to finish off the game with three third period goals,” Eagle assistant coach Dennis Harrsch said. “Proud of their production from four different lines and our defense.”
Beekmantown got first period goals from Sam Bingel and Cooper Burdo before SLP’s Nick Munn halved the lead to 2-1 before the end of the first frame.
The Eagles then got right back at it, opening the middle period with goals from Reegan Duyak and Cooper Burdo.
But then, SLP once again made it a one-goal game going into the third with goals from John Kratts and Hugo Hobson.
Third-period goals from Bingel, Zach LaPier and Anthony Marion would swing the game back in the Eagles’ favor for the final time.
Austin Doser stopped 30 of 33 shots directed his way in the Beekmantown nets, while Scottie Nicholas stopped 31 of 38 in the loss for SLP.
—
Beekmantown 7, SLP 3
BCS 2 2 3 — 7
SLP 1 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Brandell, Rovers). 2, BCS, Burdo. 3, SLP, Munn (Bartholomew).
Second period- 4, BCS, Dudyak (Jarus, Sweenor). 5, BCS, Sweenor PPG (LaPier, Gonyo). 6, SLP, Kratts (Bartholomew). 7, SLP, Hobson PPG (Bartholomew).
Third Period- 8, BCS, Bingel. 9, BCS, LaPier PPG (Latinville, Moser). 10, BCS, Marion (Dudyak, Jarus).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 33-30. Scottie Nicholas, SLP, 38-31.
SARANAC 5
NCCS 3
SARANAC — The Chiefs weathered an early storm from the Cougars and used a strong middle frame to eventually take the 5-3 win.
“NCCS took it to us in the first seven minutes of the first period, I’m not sure we had the puck in their zone for more than one minute in the first seven,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We turned it on well in the middle of the second and played solid hockey through the third.”
Landen Duprey opened the scoring at the 8:47 mark of the first frame, assisted by Connor Graves and Nolan Miner, but Owen Ebersol tied the game up for the Cougars, scoring 11:38 into the matchup.
NCCS got second period goals from Marcus Bedard and Winnie Simpson, with a Chief goal from Nolan Miner in between, before Saranac closed out the period with goals from Jackson Coryer and Duprey.
Coryer’s tally was the first of his career.
Duprey then put the exclamation mark on the game with an empty net goal to complete his hat trick in the third.
Mason Patnode was solid in the Saranac nets, stopping 37 of the 40 shots sent his way.
—
Saranac 5, Northeastern Clinton 3
NCCS 1 2 3 — 7
SCS 1 3 1 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Graves, Miner), 8:47. 2, NCCS, Owen Ebersol, 11:38.
Second period- 3, NCCS, Marcus Bedard, 6:39. 4, SCS, Miner (Patrie), 7:08. 5, NCCS, Winnie Simpson (Racine, LaValley), 8:46. 6, SCS, Coryer (Provost), 10:04. 7, SCS, Duprey (L. Giroux, O'Connell), 10:57.
Third Period- 8, SCS, Duprey ENG (O'Connell, Provost), 16:40.
Shots/Saves- Patnode, SCS, 40-37. Juneau, NCCS, 15-12. Judkins, NCCS, 12-11.
