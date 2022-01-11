Beekmantown boys down Northeastern Clinton, 4-1

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys came out of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey tilt against Northeastern Clinton with a 4-1 win, Tuesday.
Chase Clukey opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first period, assisted by Keegin Rodier, but the Cougars’ Owen Ebersol answered back and tied it at one.
Zach LaPier and Nolan Latinville capped off a strong first period for Beekmantown, though, each scoring a goal before the end of the frame to make it 3-1, Eagles, going into the second.
The game went scoreless for the middle stanza.
LaPier then put the game away in the third, scoring his second of the game off of a Sam Bingel assist.
“Happy with the win and two valuable league points while short a few key players tonight,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We will regroup and get ready for a solid SLP team on Thursday.”
Austin Doser was solid in the Eagles’ nets in the win, stopping 27 of Northeastern’s 28 shots.
—
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS 1 0 0 — 0
BCS 3 0 1 — 4
First period- 1, BCS, Clukey (Rodier). 2, NCCS, Ebersol (Palmer, LaValley). 3, BCS, LaPier. 4, BCS, Latinville (Bingel, Sweenor).
Second period- No Scoring.
Third period- 5, BCS, LaPier (Bingel).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 28-27. Judkins, NCCS, 6-3; Juneau, NCCS, 14-13.
