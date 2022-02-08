Beekmantown boys beat Plattsburgh High, 5-0

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys skated away with a decisive 5-0 win over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey, Tuesday.
“We had a much better start with tonight’s game, the energy was certainly there,” Hornet coach Joe Tolosky said. I’m very proud of the way our boys continued to fight and how they kept their focus throughout the night.”
The Eagles opened the night with a two-goal first period, with Luke Moser and Zach LaPier each tallying one
Quinn Brandell added a marker in the second to extend it to 3-0, Beekmantown, before Dale Gonyo and James Burnham each added goals of their own in the third to make it 5-0.
Austin Doser stopped all 15 shots directed his way to earn the shutout for the Eagles while Ty Calkins stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced in the Plattsburgh nets.
“Now we put this one behind us and move forward,” Tolosky said.
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 0
BCS 2 1 2 — 5
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (Tetreault), 12:15. 2, BCS, LaPier (Moser, Gonyo), 16:15.
Second period- 3, BCS, Brandell (Burnham, Burdo), 12:58.
Third Period- 4, BCS, Gonyo, 11:10. 5, BCS, Burnham (Brandell, Burdo), 14:35.
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 15-15. T. Calkins, PHS, 22-17.
