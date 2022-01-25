Beekmantown boys beat Plattsburgh; Eagle girls fall to Canton

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh boys opened the scoring, but Beekmantown surged back to take a decisive, 7-2 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey, Tuesday.
Drew Knowles scored in the opening period to give the Hornets their only lead in the game, but goals from Sam Bingel and Luke Moser gave the Eagles the 2-1 lead going into the second period.
“So proud of our players for sticking to the game plan and executing several set plays throughout to secure another two league points,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
The Eagles didn’t let up, with James Burnham scoring twice and Keegan Seamone adding a tally of his own in the second period.
Plattsburgh scored their only other goal in the middle frame, with Dylan Patcher converting on a Knowles assist to make it 5-2, Beekmantown, leading into the final period.
Sweenor and Bingel each added another goal in the third to complete the 7-2 final score.
Austin Doser made 26 saves on 28 shots in the Eagles’ nets while Ty Calkins backstopped Plattsburgh with 35 saves on 42 shots in the loss.
The game was also a part of the 8th Annual Hannah's Hope Fund, and over $1,500 was raised in an opportunity to, “teach our players the importance of giving back to their community,” Frechette said.
Beekmantown 7, Plattsburgh 2
PHS 1 1 0 — 2
BCS 2 3 2 — 7
First period- 1, PHS, Knowles (Colburn, Calkins). 2, BCS, Bingel PPG (Moser). 3, BCS, Moser (Gonyo, LaPier).
Second period- 4, BCS, Burnham (Moser). 5, BCS, Seamone. 6, PHS, Patcher (Knowles), 7, BCS, Burnham (Brandell, Burdo).
Third period- 8, BCS, Sweenor PPG (Bingel). 9, BCS, Bingel (Tetreault)
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 28-26. Calkins, PHS, 42-35. .
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
CANTON 4
BEEKMANTOWN 3
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles fell just short of a comeback against a strong Golden Bear team.
“We are playing some of our best hockey right now and it couldn't come at a better time with playoffs just around the corner,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said.
It was all Canton to start, with Anna Hoose’s goal in the first period giving the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead going into the second before Katherine Smith and Lucy Decoteau made it 3-0 in the middle frame.
Then, the line of Leah Coulombe, Janna Ruest and Lily Pratt got to work for the Eagles, narrowing Canton’s lead to two before the third period when Coulombe scored with 33 seconds left.
Coulombe netted another marker 10:33 into the final frame, scoring on the powerplay, but the Golden Bears then grabbed their two goal lead right back when Grace Southwick scored about 1:40 later.
Coulombe completed her hat trick with 18 seconds left in the game.
Myrah Bullock stopped 11 of Beekmantown’s 14 shots in the Canton win while Kennedy Ritter stopped 23 of 27 shots in the Eagles nets.
“Kennedy made some really big saves for us in this game and that seemed to motivate our team to skate with more purpose,” Ruest said.
Canton 4, Beekmantown 3
CAN 1 2 1 — 4
BCS 0 1 2 — 3
First period- 1, CAN, Hoose PPG (A. Murphy, Q. Woodward), 7:06.
Second period- 2, CAN, K. Smith (L. Decoteau, A. Nee), 4:19. 3, CAN, L. Decoteau SHG, 12:25. 4, BCS, L. Coulombe (J. Ruest), 14:27.
Third period- 5, BCS, L. Coulombe PPG (L. Pratt, J. Ruest), 10:33. 6, CAN, G. Southwick, 12:11. 7, BCS, L. Coulombe (L. Pratt, J. Ruest), 14:42.
Shots/Saves- Bullock, CAN, 14-11. Ritter, BCS, 27-23.
