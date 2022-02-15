Beekmantown boys beat Plattsburgh, 4-1

PLATTSBURGH — Four Beekmantown players scored a goal each Tuesday night as the Eagles skated to a 4-1 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' hockey.
Luke Moser, Louis Sweenor, Zach LaPier and Quinn Brandell tallied for the Eagles, with Sweenor and LaPier getting power-play markers.
Jace Lacey scored a power-play goal for the Hornets to tie the game, at 1-all, early in the first period. But Sweenor's goal with 3:03 remaining in the opening stanza put the Eagles back in front to stay.
Beekmantown then added a goal in both the second and third periods to pull away.
The Eagles finished with a 35-18 shot advantage and both goalies played well, with Austin Doser making 17 saves for Beekmantown and Ty Calkins stopping 31 shots for the Hornets.
“We can't expect good results when we play undisciplined hockey against the top team in the league,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said.
“Credit goes to Beekmantown. They made us pay for being in the penalty box too much.”
—
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 1
BCS 2 1 1 — 4
PHS 1 0 0 — 1
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (Latinville, LaPier), 1:48. 2, PHS, Lacey ppg (Kain, Colburn), 3:38. 3, BCS, Sweenor ppg (Trahan), 13:51.
Second period- 4, BCS, LaPier ppg (Burnham), 8:06.
Third period- 5, BCS, Brandell (Bingel, Burdo), 6:07.
Shots- Beekmantown, 35-18.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 17. T. Calkins, PHS, 31.
