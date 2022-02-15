Beekmantown boys beat Peru, 71-53

BEEKMANTOWN — Although the game got out to a 4-4 standoff, Beekmantown took off against Peru, going on a 34-9 run to take the lead at halftime, and eventually securing the 71-53 win during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball action, Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by Josh Burgin and his 18 points. Nate Parliament was next with 12 points and Josh Sand added 11. Sand, Andrew VanNatten, Brady Mannix and Jack Beauregard each hit three-pointers in the win.
"We finally got untracked as our defense finally clicked. It was nice to see the feet and ball moving to the open man,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “Parliament was a defensive catalyst scoring 10 points in the quarter with the aid of a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line."
After the break, the Nighthawks’ Wyatt Premore came out and had a strong third quarter scoring 10 of his 18 points.
"Premore also dialed it up from long distance like the first time we played them by hitting another four three-point bombs,” Castine said. “He must like playing against us!”
In fact, Peru outscored the home team 24-13 in the final quarter, but it was not quite enough. Peru’s scoring attack was also helped by Lucas Allen’s nine points, Kash Palmer’s eight and Sam Godfrey III’s seven.
"We did a good job defending and sharing the ball tonight, which gave us some easy looks at the hoop. We had 11 guys in the scoring column as proof of that,” Castine said. “Without a doubt, this is the best Beekmantown club I've ever coached!"
Beekmantown 71, Peru 53
Beekmantown (71)
Viau 1-0-2, Mannix 4-0-9, VanNatten 1-0-3, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-1-3, Parent 1-3-5, Saroj 1-0-2, J. Sand 5-0-11, Parliament 2-8-12, Beauregard 1-0-3, Burgin 7-4-18 N. Sand 0-3-3. Totals: 24-19-71.
Peru (53)
Premore 6-2-18, Handberg 0-3-3, Falvo 2-1-5, Palmer 4-0-8, Allen 4-1-9, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey 3-0-7, Sweeney 0-0-0, Perto 0-0-0 Lawrence 1-0-3. Totals: 20-7-53.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 36-13.
3 point goals- Peru (6) Premore 4, Godfrey III, Lawrence. Beekmantown (4) Mannix, VanNatten, J. Sand, Beauregard.
AUSABLE VALLEY 84
SARANAC LAKE 55
SARANAC LAKE — The Patriots were led by a group of players scoring in the double-digits in their win over the Red Storm, led by Kolin Dixon and Aidan Lopez with 16 points each.
Carson Garcia and Eli Douglas also added 12 points apiece, with Korvin Dixon tallying 11. Lopez paced the team with four three-pointers, followed by Garcia’s two and Kolin Dixon’s extra one.
“AuSable played with great passion and intensity. They were strong on the inside and from the field,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said. “They are well-coached, hats off to Coach Douglass. They are going to be tough to beat in the sectionals.”
For the Red Storm, Carter Hewitt guided the team with 16 points and Landon Faubert added 12, off of four three-pointers. Caleb Akey also netted two threes and Zyler Strack notched one.
“I was very impressed with Hewitt and Faubert,” Morgan said. “Great leadership. They never give up.”
AuSable Valley 84, Saranac Lake 55
AVCS (84)
Kol. Dixon 6-3-16, McCabe 2-0-4, Kor. Dixon 5-1-11, Doner 1-1-3, Garcia 4-2-12, Hart 2-0-4, Matilla 1-0-2, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 1-0-2, Lopez 6-0-16, Douglas 4-4-12, Murphy 0-2-2
SL (55)
Wilson 2-0-4, Akey 6-0-14, Faubert 4-0-12, Hewitt 6-4-16, Strack 2-0-5, Laba 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 22-4-55.
Halftime- AVCS, 47-27.
3 point goals- AVCS (7) Lopez 4, Garcia 2, Kol. Dixon. SL (7) Faubert 4, Akey 2, Strack.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 57
TICONDEROGA 49
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats almost saw a solid lead slip away, but behind the work of Matt and Brady Boulrice, with 19 and 15 points, respectively, they secured the win over the Sentinels.
Northern Adirondack went on a 17-9 run in the second quarter to go up 11 into the half, and late in the third saw that lead grow to 20 points.
“Ticonderoga however would cut that lead down to four points late in the fourth quarter to keep things interesting,” Bobcats coach Nate Bilow said. “Brady Boulrice connected on four clutch one-and-one free throw attempts to help his home team secure the victory.”
Brady Boulrice also hit three threes in the win, with Matt Boulrice, Calvin Magoon and Dalton Murphy each tacking on one.
“It turned into an exciting game,” Bilow said. “It was certainly sloppy at times but entertaining as well. Both teams struggled to take care of the basketball.”
For the visitors, Kam Vigliotti led with 12 points and two treys. Connor Yaw was next with 11 tallies, adding a three as well. Braden Perry and Thomas Montalbano each had eight points, and combined for three three-pointers. Brayton Molina recorded one trey also.
“Ticonderoga could have easily packed it up, but to their credit they continued to compete,” Bilow said.
NAC 57, Ti 49
NAC (57)
Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-5, B.Boulrice 4-4-15, Damour 0-0-0, M.Boulrice 9-0-19, Magoon 3-1-8, Carter 0-0-0, LaFountain 0-0-0, Benware 4-2-10. Totals: 22-7-57.
Ti (49)
Yaw 5-0-11, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-1-8, Molina 3-0-7, Vigliotti 3-4-12, Perry 3-0-8, Swajger 0-0-0, Stonitsch 1-0-3. Totals: 18-5-49.
Halftime- NAC, 31-20.
3 point goals- Ti (8) Vigliotti 2, Perry 2, Yaw, Montalbano, Molina. NAC (6) B. Boulrice 3, Murphy, M. Boulrice, Magoon.
SARANAC 55
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 54
SARANAC — Saranac narrowly squeezed out a win over Plattsburgh High on the Chiefs’ Senior Night, paced by Keegan Brown’s 21 points and Justin Bedard’s 18.
Brown also secured four three-pointers and Bedard one with eight rebounds, before both players fouled out.
“Tonight was our Senior Night and we were able to get the win,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “The kids fought through a lot of adversity tonight and it was great to see.”
The Chiefs honored Bedard, Brown, Matt Faville, Dylan Medley, Caleb Kiroy, Kyler White and Justin Wing for their contributions to the basketball program.
“Guys stepped up tonight in key situations. ‘Sabby’ Dandrow-Pellerin hit the game-winning free throws when he secured an offensive board with three seconds left,” Recore said.
On the Hornets’ side, Carter King led the squad with 21 points, while Max Filosca followed with 12. King also hit a trio of treys, with Michael Phillips adding one.
“This was a great Saranac/Plattsburgh High game with an awesome atmosphere,” Recore said. “Our student section was great again tonight.”
Saranac 55, PHS 54
Saranac (55)
Bedard 8-1-18, Faville 0-0-0, Medley 1-0-2, Dandrow-Pellerin 3-4-10, Brown 8-1-21, DeAngelo 0-0-0, White 2-0-4. Totals: 22-6-55.
PHS (54)
Phillips 1-2-5, Filosca 4-4-12, Crowley 2-0-4, Golden 4-0-8, Mulholland 1-0-2, Goarlitz 0-0-0, King 6-6-21, Trombley 0-2-2. Totals: 18-14-54.
Halftime- PHS, 30-25.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Bedard, Brown 4. PHS (4) Phillips, King 3.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 43
CHAZY 25
CHAZY — Lake Placid, led by Jack Armstrong’s 16-point, four three-pointer game, spoiled Chazy’s Senior Night.
“Armstrong shot the ball well for them tonight,” Eagles coach Austin Tetreault said. “It was a great environment for the boys to play in. Unfortunately, we just could not find ourselves and play our basketball.”
Sam Hooker netted 11 points for the Blue Bombers and Chris Byrne had eight with one three-pointer.
For the home team, Dylan McAfee led with six points. Evan Dwyer and Landon Salimando had one trey each.
“I am proud of the boys, proud of the seniors,” Tetreault said. “It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t pull it off for them.”
Lake Placid 43, Chazy 25
Lake Placid (43)
Armstrong 4-4-16, Byrne 3-1-8, Colby 1-0-2, Ledwith 0-0-0, A. Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Kondrat 1-0-2, S. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Hayes 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0, Hooker 4-3-11. Totals: 15-8-43.
Chazy (25)
Juneau 1-0-2, Stevens 2-0-4, Foster 0-1-1, McAfee 2-2-6, Salimando 2-0-5, LaBarge 2-0-4, Dwyer 1-0-3, Kise 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals: 10-3-25.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 18-10.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (5) Armstrong 4, Byrne. Chazy (2) Salimando, Dwyer.
CROWN POINT 67
WELLS 53
WELLS — The offensive attack of Anthony Greenan with 22 points, Noah Spaulding with 20 and Trevor Harris with 17 combined for 59 points to pace the Panthers past the Indians.
“Our big three did a great job of leading us tonight,” Crown Point’s Jason Hughes said. “Wells is a tough place to play, it’s a long trip. The floor is very small which changes angles and makes spacing hard, but we did a great job adapting to it.”
Greenan also netted two three-pointers for the victors, with Harris adding one.
“We got off to a slow start and Wells played with a lot of energy, but we settled in and scored 44 points in the middle quarters and that was the difference. We were able to get everyone in the game and get our starters some rest,” Hughes said.
Another trio led the Wells squad, with Raymond Msimanga scoring 16 and Stanley Koniszewski and Pearce O’Rourke 11 each. O’Rourke also hit three triples.
“Credit to Wells, they played hard and played us almost even in the second half, but we are happy with this win,” Hughes said. “We are playing our best basketball at the most crucial part of the season.”
Crown Point 67, Wells 53
Crown Point (67)
Greenan 10-0-22, Spaulding 7-6-20, Harris 7-2-17, Pertak 2-1-5, Beeman 0-1-1, Waldorf 0-0-0, Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Dorsett 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0, Kwandrans 0-0-0. Totals: 27-10-67.
Wells (53)
Msimanga 7-2-16, Koniszewski 4-3-11, O'Rourke 4-0-11, Allen 3-1-7, Koniszewski 3-0-6, Blowers 1-0-2, Stuart 0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0. Totals: 22-6-53.
Halftime- Crown Point, 37-24.
3 point goals- Crown Point (3) Greenan 2, Harris. Wells (3) O’Rourke.
GIRLS
SCHROON LAKE 59
WILLSBORO 17
SCHROON LAKE — Allison Baker (15), Kayli Hayden (13) and Dakotah Cutting (12) led the Wildcats with a combined 40 points en route to the Wildcats win over the Warriors.
Baker also hit a trio of three-pointers, while Hayden had two. Brittany Mieras also hit three treys. On defense, Hayden, Kenzie Cutting and Saige Shaughnessy each had four steals. Dakotah Cutting also recorded a double-double with 13 boards.
“It was a good, sold effort from all 12 players tonight,” Schroon Lake’s Jeff Cutting said.
For Willsboro, Mallory Arnold led with eight points.
Schroon Lake led by 20 at the half.
Schroon Lake 59, Willsboro 17
Schroon Lake (59)
D. Cutting 6-0-12, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 2-0-4, Hayden 5-1-13, Baker 6-0-15, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 3-0-9. Totals: 25-1-59.
Willsboro (17)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 2-0-4, Arnold 3-2-8, Ford 0-3-3, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2, I. Harrison 0-0-0, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals: 6-5-17.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 31-11.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (8) Baker 3, Mieras 3, Hayden 2.
MONDAY
CROWN POINT 40
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 26
CROWN POINT — The Panthers were led by Gabrielle Mazzotte with 14 points, including one three-pointer, to triumph over the Orange on Crown Point’s Senior Night.
“We really shot the basketball well tonight from the perimeter and the foul line,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “Our shooting really carried us and I think that was the difference.”
Abagale LaMotte contributed 10 points for the Panthers while Makenna Munson had six.
“Munson and Lauren Kimball had another outstanding defensive performance,” Mazzotte said. “Those two girls really get after it on defense.”
Kaitlyn Cannan led the visitors with a trio of three pointers, leading with nine points. Annalise Penrose had eight, along with one trey while Olivia Zumpano added another shot from behind the arch.
“These two teams match up well and it was a great game to watch on Senior Night,” Mazzotte said.
Crown Point 40, IL/LL 26
Crown Point (40)
Munson 3-0-6, Mazzotte 6-1-14, Kimball 2-1-5, Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 1-3-5, LaMotte 5-0-10. Totals: 17-5-40.
IL/LL (26)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 2-0-5, Penrose 3-1-8, Hample 0-0-0, Meachem 0-0-0, Cannan, 3-0-9, H. Puterko 0-0-0, M. Liddle 1-0-2, C.Liddle 0-0-0, A. Puterko 1-0-2. Totals: 10-1-26.
Halftime- CP, 22-15.
3 point goals- CP (1) Mazzotte. IL/LL (5) Zumpano, Penrose, Cannan 3.
BOYS
CVAC
SARANAC 55
PERU 40
PERU — Saranac’s Justin Bedard led with 17 points to push the Chiefs past the Nighthawks.
Sebastien Dandrow-Pellerin had nine points and Matt Faville was next with eight along with the team’s only three-pointer.
For Peru, Sam Godfrey III led the team during their last home game with 16 points and one three. Wyatt Premore had two three pointers and finished with 11 points. Dillon Haudberg also had one trey.
—
Saranac 55, Peru 40
Saranac (55)
Bedard 7-3-17, Faville 3-1-8, Kiroy 0-0-0, Medley 2-1-5, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-1-9, Wing 0-1-1, Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 1-2-4, Deangelo 1-3-5, White 3-0-6. Totals: 21-12-55.
Peru (40)
Premore 3-3-11, Haudberg 1-0-3, Falvo 2-0-4, Palmer 0-1-1, Allen 0-0-0, Godfrey III 7-1-16, Sweeney 0-1-1, Petro 1-0-2, Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 15-6-40.
Halftime- Saranac, 26-14.
3 point goals- Saranac (1) Faville. Peru (4) Premore 2, Haudberg, Godfrey III.
