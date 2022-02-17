Beekmantown boys beat Northeastern Clinton, 3-1

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys skated their way to a tight, 3-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton on their Senior Night at Stafford Ice Arena, Thursday.
Anthony Marion got things going for the Eagles in the first, sending the Beekmantown team to the first intermission with a 1-0 lead off of assists from Reagan Dudyak and Lee Jarus.
Ryan Racine brought things to a 1-1 tie when he scored an unassisted goal for the Cougars in the second period, but a power-play goal from Zach LaPier re-established the one-goal lead for the Eagles before the end of the middle frame.
A third-period goal from Keegin Rodier would put the game away, giving Beekmantown a 3-1 lead with an assist from Louis Sweenor.
Austin Doser stopped 18 of the 19 shots directed his way in the Eagle nets while Alain Juneau made 28 out 31 saves for Northeastern Clinton in the loss.
“Solid team win on our Senior Night,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our six seniors Robert Tetreault, Anthony Marion, Trent Trahan, Dayton Rovers, Nolan Latinville and Dale Gonyo as well as their families for their contributions to the Eagles Hockey program over the last four years.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS 0 1 0 — 1
BCS 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Marion (Dudyak, Jarus).
Second period- 2, NCCS, Racine. 3, BCS, LaPier PPG (Gonyo, Burnham).
Third Period- 4, BCS, Rodier (Sweenor).
Shots/Saves- Doser, BCS, 19-18. Juneau, NCCS, 31-28.
