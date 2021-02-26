Beekmantown bowlers top Willsboro

WILLSBORO — The Beekmantown girls bowling team was rocking and rolling on its way to a 4-0 win over Willsboro, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
Morgan Brunet led the way for the Eagles with a 565 series, which was highlighted by a 237 game in the middle frame.
Beekmantown's Paige Hilborne had the next best series with a 557, and similar to Brunet, her best game was a 235.
Emily Mitchell's 430 series was the high mark for the Warriors followed by Autumn Phinney's 349 triple.
—
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
BCS- Kylie Hilborne 158-139-132-429; Abby Fessette 151-147-298; Allyson Cragle 125-125; Paige Hilborne 143-235-179-557; Morgan Brunet 137-237-191-565.
WICS- Brooke Benway 105-85-97-287; Autumn Phinney-134-101-114-349; Emily Mitchell 156-146-128-430.
