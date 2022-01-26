Beekmantown bowlers beat Plattsburgh, remain undefeated

PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo and Paige Hilborne led Beekmantown’s bowlers to 4-0 wins all around against Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Wednesday.
Deyo, who has nine games over 230 points in the month of January alone, Eagle coach Farole Watts said, finished the afternoon with a huge 739 series and a 287 high game.
Caleb and Alex Deso were the two next highest on the team with 598 and 595 series, respectively.
Evan Rundall led the Hornets in the loss with a 563 series.
For the Beekmantown girls, Hilborne’s 537 series led the afternoon, while Alexa Sampica and Kelsey Cook bowled 493 and 485 series, respectively.
Madison Briggs led the Plattsburgh girls with a 366 series in the defeat.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS- A. Deso 221-169-205-595, C. Deso 179-223-196-598, Dragoon 235-166-163-564, Hart 153-180-191-524, Deyo 287-194-258-739, Bond 187-185-185-557, Hoogkamp 176-180-124-480, Thomas 149-187-187-523.
PHS- Donaldson 128-174-137-438, Bernier 153-109-112-374, Mintz 124-172-175-471, Parent 168-156-224-548, Rundall 132-226-205-563, Arts 172-95-93-360.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS- Sampica 178-125-190-493, Bump 107-171-145-423, Cook 169-168-148-485, Fessette 170-162-127-459, Hilborne 166-157-214-537.
PHS- Ashline 99-101-104-304, Briggs 117-125-124-366, McCormick 119-82-84-285.
SARANAC 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH 3, SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Gaboriault’s strong senior night led the Chief boys to a win while Sarah Shoobe paced the Viking girls to a victory.
Gaboriault’s 600 series was good for high series of all competitors, with Josh Gaboriault not too far behind him with a 522 series.
Cayden Muller’s 455 series paced the Moriah boys in the loss, and Adric Corwin bowled a personal best game of 155.
On the girls’ side, Shoobe’s 467 series topped the Vikings, with Hannah Slattery chipping in a 404 series, including a personal high game of 186.
Kennedy Paynter bowled a 474 series for Saranac in the loss.
Boys
Saranac 4, Moriah 0
SCS- A. Gaboriault 221-211-168-600, J. Gaboriault 165-222-135-522, LaTulip 189.
MCS- Muller 158-157-140-455, Cowin 155.
Girls
Moriah 3, Saranac 1
SCS- Paynter 174-161-139-474
MCS- Shoobe 115-165-187-467, Slattery 101-117-186-404.
PERU 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
PERU 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
PLATTSBURGH — Three Nighthawk boys bowled 600-point series and Leita Ciolek continued her strong season to lead Peru to decisive wins over the Bobcats.
Keegan Hemingway paced the Nighthawk boys, bowling in a 625 point series, with Nick Palmer and Josh Trombley bowling 605 and 601 series, respectively.
Chase Nichols and Jarrod Shusda paced the NAC boys in the loss with 514 and 513 series, respectively.
For the girls, Ciolek finished the afternoon with a 566 series and 197 high game, while Madison Provost also helped the Nighthawks to the win with a 502 series.
Kate LaPoint led the Bobcat girls in the loss with a 433 series.
Boys
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PCS- Palmer 179-168-605, Dermody 184-147-139-470, Hemingway 232-185-208-625, Smith 156-218-222-596, Trombley 179-236-186-601.
NAC- Menard 106-104-119-329, Guillaume 160-111-170-441, C. Nichols 208-157-149-514, A. Nichols 129-111-126-366, Shusda 170-168-175-513.
Girls
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PCS- Jiguere 108-119-148-375, Pyne 154-146-191-491, Garrard 147-143-150-440, Provost 125-173-204-502, Ciolek 190-170-197-566.
NAC- Barber 82-139-127-348, Husband 116-99-92-307, Guay 113-121-128-362, Perrea 114-92-111-317, Lapoint 168-134-131-433.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH — A massive 744 series from Max Benware highlighted a successful night for the Patriots.
That series led the team while Connor LaDuke and Luke Trombley bowled 595 and 587 series for AuSable Valley in the win.
Jake McGoldrick’s 201 high game paced the Cougar boys in the loss.
Breanna Lacy’s 215 high game led the AuSable girls in their win, while Keira MacKinnon’s 168 game led Northeastern Clinton.
Boys
AuSable 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
AVCS- Laduke 206-206-595, Trombley 201-201-587, Benware 206-299-239-744
NCCS- Mcgoldrick 201.
Girls
AuSable 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
AVCS- Lacy 215.
NCCS- Mackinnon 168.
