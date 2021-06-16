Beekmantown blanks Saranac to advance in Class B

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown baseball team got hits when it needed to and good pitching throughout in its 8-0 defeat of Saranac in a Section VII Class B baseball quarterfinal, Wednesday.
John LaPorte led the Eagles with three singles, and Ian James McCasland got the pitching win and struck out 11 in the process.
"Tonight's game, we honored our three seniors, Ian James McCasland, John Laporte and Hayden LaCombe, and it was nice for them to get a sectional win," Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. "Ian James McCasland pitched well."
Steven Bronson, Nathan Parliament and Anthony Marion all doubled to help the Eagles' charge, and Zach Lapier singled twice.
"Congrats to the Saranac seniors Conner Burns, Zach Rainville, Andrew Faville, Colby Coryer and Hayden Exford," Manney said. "They battled to the final out."
—
Beekmantown 8, Saranac 0
SCS 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
BCS 130 202 X — 8 9 0
Rainville, Burns (6) and Burns, Rainville (6). McCasland, Bronson (7) and Tetreault. WP- McCasland. LP- Rainville. 2B- Bronson (BCS), Marion (BCS), Parliament (BCS), Barnes (SCS).
