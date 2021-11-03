Beekmantown beats Salmon River, advances to regional final

POTSDAM — The Beekmantown boys went up to Potsdam on Wednesday and did not come back empty-handed.
The Eagles brought back with them a 2-1 win from their NYSPHSAA Class B soccer regional semifinal against Salmon River.
Zach Dubray scored two goals, and Rocco Golden stood tall in net with 10 saves to punch Beekmantown's ticket to the next round of the state playoffs.
"It was very exciting," Eagles coach Ryan Loucy said. "We had talked leading up to the game and at halftime. If we were going to get anything going, it was going to have to be on the perimeter. We were looking for the transition goals and getting to the outside of the defense."
That plan worked perfectly for both of Beekmantown's goals.
Dubray gave the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage just before the 10-minute mark of the first half off an assist from Ethan Burke.
The Shamrocks did have a response, however, when Luke Miller found Cade Cook for an equalizer with 22:19 remaining before halftime.
"We outplayed them to start and a couple minutes after the first goal, and then we kind of settled," Loucy said. "Salmon upped their intensity, and it is unusual for us to have that happen where we kind of drop off."
Dubray put Beekmantown ahead for good, thanks to a helper from Cameron Danville with 5:11 remaining in regulation.
Golden came up with a heroic save in the closing minutes where he made a heads-up play.
The Eagle keeper saved a high shot that forced Golden's body across the goal line, but he made sure to keep the ball from crossing the goal line to preserve the Beekmantown advantage.
"Shout-out to Rocco to have the presence of mind to know the rules and that he was falling in the back of the net," Loucy said. "When he made that save, the energy for everybody went up."
Beekmantown will return to action when it hosts Section II's Greenville in a regional final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Plattsburgh High.
"When you get to this point, it's not about wrinkles or tactics as much as it is our bread and butter and identity," Loucy said. "We just have to keep together as a group and fight the way we have all year long."
—
Beekmantown 2, Salmon River 1
BCS 1 1 — 2
SAR 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Dubray (Burke), 30:25. 2, SAR, Cook (Miller), 22:19.
Second half- 3, BCS, Dubray (Danville), 5:11.
Shots- Salmon River, 15-11.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 10. Moulton, SAR, 7.
