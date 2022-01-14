Beekmantown beats Peru in close scoring affair, 35-32

BEEKMANTOWN — In a low-scoring, back-and-forth bout between Beekmantown and Peru, Payton Parliament led her Eagles with 14 points, pushing them to a narrow 35-32 win, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
“Every possession was crucial,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said. “It came down to free throw shooting. Parliament made five free throws in the fourth quarter to help salt this one away.”
Parliament also netted one three-pointer, along with teammate Faith Whitney. Kiera Regan tallied nine for the home team.
“Peru scored the first six points of the second half and turned our two point lead into a four point deficit. We went on a run and scored the next 11 points which gave us the cushion we needed to hold off the Nighthawks,” Duprey said.
During halftime, the Eagles presented their new scholarship in honor of Dr. David Anderson, who coaches the JV girls team, and is battling pancreatic cancer. The scholarship will be awarded to two students, one each from the boys and girls varsity teams at Beekmantown.
“The fundraiser raised $3,364. Half of that money will go to the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at CVPH, the other half will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,” Duprey said.
Peru’s Kortney McCarthy, who was 18 points shy of her 1,000 career varsity point, scored 17, including one three. McCarthy will likely pass the milestone on Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Moriah, at home.
“Kortney is a phenomenal athlete but an even better human,” Duprey said.
—
Beekmantown 35, Peru 32
Beekmantown (35)
Whitney 1-0-3, McCasland 0-1-1, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 3-0-6, Regan 4-1-9, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 3-7-14, Proper 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 12-9-35.
Peru (32)
Lawliss 0-0-0, Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 5-6-17, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 1-0-2, Palmer 0-0-0, Hendrix 4-3-11, St. Denis 1-0-2, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals: 11-9-32.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 15-13.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (2) Whitney, Parliament. Peru (1) McCarthy.
AUSABLE VALLEY 59
SARANAC LAKE 26
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were led by Kaydence Hoehn and Lilley Keyser, who each had 11 points including one three-pointer, in their win over the Red Storm.
Shea Durgan also contributed 10 points. Haley Hickey and Reagan Schier both netted a three as well.
“Our girls shared the ball well tonight and everyone got in the scorer’s box,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said.
For Saranac Lake, Kylee Meyer had the game-high 19 points, including two treys. Sydney Leeret also hit one three-pointer.
“They hit several good three-point shots,” Douglass said.
—
AuSable Valley 59, Saranac Lake 26
AuSable Valley (59)
Richards 1-0-2, Hickey 2-0-5, Keyser 5-0-11, Knapp 1-0-2, Hoehn 5-0-11, L. Douglass 2-1-5, Schier 1-2-5, Shambo 4-0-8, Durgan 4-2-10. Totals: 25-5-59.
Saranac Lake (26)
A. LaDue 0-0-0, C. LaDue 0-0-0, Leeret 2-0-5, White on 0-0-0, Peer 1-0-2, Meyer 8-1-19. Totals: 11-1-26.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 34-26.
3 point goals- AVCS (4) Hickey, Keyser, Hoehn, Schier. SL (3) Meyer 2, Leeret.
SARANAC 52
PLATTSBURGH 39
PLATTSBURGH — As they often do, Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte pushed the Chiefs to a win, beating the Hornets.
Myers led the team with 21 points, while Ducatte was second with 11. Lia Parker chipped in as well, with eight.
“We have to put together a full game of quality basketball to be able to beat good programs like Saranac,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazella said. “Coach Newell has been doing this for quite a while, and his group is always tough to play against.”
Cora Long’s 14 points led the Hornets in the loss.
“We are playing better basketball than we were to start, and that is the goal,” Mazella said. “Tough one to take, but we will get back to work and get ready for some quality teams next week in AuSable and Peru.”
—
Saranac 52, Plattsburgh 39
Saranac (52)
Denis 1-0-3, Parker 3-1-8, Pellerin 2-0-5, Myers 8-5-21, Brault 2-0-4, Ducatte 5-0-11. Totals- 21-6-52.
Plattsburgh (39)
Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 2-0-4, Long 5-1-14, Bilow 1-0-2, Hemingway 3-3-9, Steria 1-1-3, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, DeTulleo 2-2-7, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals- 14-7-39.
Halftime- Saranac, 25-17.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (4) Long 3, DeTulleo. Saranac (4) Denis, Parker, Pellerin, Ducatte.
MVAC
KEENE 32
BOLTON 29
BOLTON — The Beavers only led by a point at the half, but they kept the pace and secured the win over the Eagles.
Haylie Buysse led the charge for Keene, recording a team-high 11 points.
“(Buysse) was a force off the dribble and tough to stop,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said.
Jane Pfau’s 11 points led the Eagles in the loss, with Jadynn Egloff’s nine points not far behind.
“I'm really proud of our girls, we lost by 30 at their place the first time we played them and held them to 2 field goals in the second half,” Schweickert said. “We played a very strong defensive game.”
—
Keene 32, Bolton 29
Keene (32)
A. LaVellee 0-0-0-, M Shambo 0-0-0, A Ellis 2-0-4, M. Harmer 2-2-6, H. Buysse 5-0-11, M. Quinn 2-4-8, L. Jones 1-1-3.
Bolton (29)
J. Egloff 4-1-9, I. Hubert 2-0-4, J. Pfau 5-0-11, E. Moskov 0-0-0 S. Scott 0-0-0, M. Kelley 2-0-4, J.Trowbridge 0-0-0, H. Varney 0-0-0, N. Figueroa 0-0-0, B. Williams 0-1-1, H Schwabb 0-0-0.
Halftime- Keene, 21-20.
3 point goals- Bolton (1) Pfau. Keene (1) Buysse.
SETON CATHOLIC 26
WILLSBORO 21
WILLSBORO — The Knights battled their way to a close win over the Warriors, Friday.
Charlotte Hughes and Madyson Whalen powered the Seton team in the victory, netting 11 and seven points, respectively.
Isabella Harrison’s seven points led the Willsboro squad in the defeat.
The Knights led 13-9 at the half.
—
Seton Catholic 26, Willsboro 21
Seton Catholic (26)
Hughes 4-3-11, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 3-1-7, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Conti 2-0-4, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2. Totals- 11-4-26.
Willsboro (21)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 3-0-6, Ford 1-0-3, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 2-1-5, Belzile 0-0-0, I. Harrison 3-1-7, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals- 9-2-21.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 13-9.
3 point goals- Willsboro (1) Ford.
BOQUET VALLEY 52
CHAZY 24
BOQUET VALLEY — The Griffins doubled up the Eagles, with Abby Schwoebel leading the Boquet girls to victory.
Her 26 points topped the team, with Alessia Caputo coming in second on the Griffins with six. Ella Lobdell recorded five points and three Boquet girls got four points each.
Samantha Gonyo accounted for over half of Chazy’s points, recording 13 in the Eagles’ loss.
—
Boquet Valley 52, Chazy 24
Chazy (24)
Langois 0-0-0, Turek 1-0-2, Gonyo 4-0-13, Lucas 1-0-3, McChesney 0-0-0, Howell 0-0-0, Bushey 0-0-0, Columbus 1-0-2. Totals- 10-0-24.
Boquet Valley (52)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-1-1, Thompson 2-0-4, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 1-2-4, Schwoebel 11-2-26, Birle Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 2-0-5, Reynolds 2-0-4, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Kohler 0-0-0, Caputo 3-0-6, Denton 0-0-0.
Halftime- Bouquet Valley, 31-14.
3 point goals- Chazy (4) Gonyo 3, Lucas. Bouquet Valley (3) Schwoebel 2, Lobdell.
LAKE PLACID 54
CROWN POINT 35
CROWN POINT — Nadia Phillips had a 21-point performance to push the Blue Bombers past the Panthers.
“She moves really well without the ball and was tough to contain,” Chris Mazzotte said. “It was a physical game with both teams really getting after each other.”
“The girls played great man defense against a much bigger Lake Placid team. We were only down by six after the third quarter, but Lake Placid used a big fourth to put the game out of reach.”
Arnita Cecunjanin also chipped in nine points for Lake Placid, and Katie Coursen seven, including one three-pointer.
For Crown Point, Abagale LaMotte led with 12 points, closely followed by Gabrielle Mazzotte with 11. Mazzotte also had one trey.
—
Lake Placid 54, Crown Point 35
Lake Placid (54)
An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Phillips 9-3-21, Marvin 1-0-2, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-4, Light 0-0-0, Moore 2-1-5, Ar. Cecunjanin 4-1-9, Jordan 3-0-6, Coursen 3-0-7. Totals: 24-5-54.
Crown Point (35)
Munson 1-0-2, Hulburt 0-0-0, Mazzotte 4-2-11, Kimball 2-0-4, Greenan 3-0-6, LaMotte 6-0-12. Totals: 16-2-35.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 21-19.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen. Crown Point (1) Mazzotte.
NON-LEAGUE
SCHROON LAKE 47
WARRENSBURG 43
SCHROON LAKE — Dakota Cutting and Alli Baker powered the Wildcats to a tight, four-point victory over Warrensburg.
Baker put up a team-high 17 points, including the teams three treys, while Cutting was just behind her with 16 points.
“Tonight was by far our best overall performance of the year,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said. “It was a great back and forth game.”
On defence, Cutting and Saige Shaughnessy each had six rebounds while Kayli Hayden had four steals.
—
Schroon Lake 47, Warrensburg 43
Warrensburg (43)
K. Bacon 4-0-10, Bacon 0-0-0, Frazier 2-3-8, Baker 0-0-0, York 3-0-6, Steves 0-0-0, K. Sherman 2-2-6, H. Sherman 4-4-13. Totals-15-9-43.
Schroon Lake (47)
D. Cutting 7-2-16, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 5-0-10, Baker 6-2-17, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, Mieras 0-0-0. Totals- 20-4-47.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 24-23.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (3) Baker 3. Warrensburg (4) K. Bacon 2, Frazier, H. Sherman.
