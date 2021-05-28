Beekmantown beats NAC, 13-3

ELLENBURG — The Beekmantown softball team had a good day before heading into the Memorial Day weekend.
The Eagles, powered by 12 hits and good defense, came away with a 13-3 victory against Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
Bella Brown tossed a complete game and threw five scoreless innings before the Bobcats managed to get on the board with two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The winning pitcher fanned nine batters.
Emma McCasland had three hits, which included a homer for the Eagles, and Sophia King notched three singles.
Mackenna LaBarge totaled a team-high two hits for Northern Adirondack, and Abby Peryea drove in two runs.
Kiera Regan added two hits to the Beekmantown charge, and Brooke Ruest notched a double.
Rhylee Poupore struck out five in the circle for the Bobcats, who Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said had a tough day on defense with seven errors.
—
Beekmantown 13, Northern Adirondack 3
BCS 105 131 2 — 13 12 1
NAC 000 002 1 — 3 4 7
Brown and Ruest. Poupore and Gilmore. WP- Brown. LP- Poupore. 2B- Ruest (BCS), Peryea (NAC). HR- McCasland (BCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.