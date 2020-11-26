Beekmantown announces scholar athletes

WEST CHAZY — Beekmantown High School proudly announced the following student-athletes from its fall sports teams who have achieved the NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award.
These awards are for achieving academic excellence while actively participating in varsity-level interscholastic athletics during the fall 2020 sports season.
—
Girls soccer
Isabella Brown, Lucianna Brown, Elizabeth Chapman, Kayleigh Claffey, Lauren Cross, Danielle Dyke, Ella Faubert, Grace Joliceour, Sophia King, Maggie Labarge, Michaela Lacey, Payton Parliment, Alexis Provost, Kiera Regan, Macayla Scofield, Abigael Scott, Emma Snook, Faith Whitney, Hailey Willaims.
Boys soccer
Owen Beebe, Joshua Burgin, Zachary Dubray, Leo Golden, Rocco Golden, Dalton Kane, Brady Mannix.
Girls cross country
Katie Bishop, Mikayla Hamel, Raelin Ko, Macey Lamora, Angelina Lyons, Brenna Mulvaney, Kennedy Ritter, Janne Ruest, April Secore, Callie Willette.
Boys cross country
Ryan Bell-Carter, Connor Bushey, Hunter Hendry, Christian Nelson, Odin Nelson, Nathan Sand.
