Bedard's offensive showcase leads NCCS past Saranac

ROUSES POINT — It would be safe to assume the Saranac boys hockey team has seen enough of Lucas Bedard.
Bedard, who scored four goals and added an assist in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Chiefs, tallied four more goals and an assist Sunday in Northeastern Clinton's 6-3 victory in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
Sunday's win gave the Cougars (5-1) a 2-1 edge over the Chiefs (3-3) in the three-game series that featured a combined 31 goals in the three contests.
Ryan Racine added two goals for NCCS, and Ethan Garrand stopped 34 of 37 shots in the Cougars' nets.
Noah Gonyo assisted on three of the NCCS goals.
Nik Hamel accounted for all three of Saranac's goals. Hamel scored goals 25 seconds apart early in the second period to pull the Chiefs to within 3-2 at the time.
Zach O'Connell picked up an assist on two of Hamel's markers.
“It was nice to put together two wins after losing the first game of the series,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “Lucas Bedard had a great night with five points and a 12-point series.
“It was also nice to see Ryan Racine put the puck in the net and create offensive opportunities for us. As an eighth-grader, he has a promising future. Reid LaValley, Blake Chevalier, Noah Gonyo, Sam Bulson and Jack Bulson all had a strong weekend.
“Ethan Garrand made some big saves tonight in the third period to keep the lead for us.”
—
NCCS 6, Saranac 3
Saranac 0 2 1 — 3
NCCS 3 1 2 — 6
First period- 1, NCCS, L. Bedard ppg (Gonyo, Chevalier), 4:56. 2, NCCS, Racine (J. Bulson, M. Bedard), 6:03. 3, NCCS, L. Bedard shg (R. LaValley, Gonyo), 9:09.
Second period- 4, SCS, Hamel (Buckley, O'Connell), 2:32. 5, SCS, Hamel, 2:57. 6. NCCS, L. Bedard (J. Bulson, Gonyo), 12:43.
Third period- 7, SCS, Hamel (Zurlo, O'Connell), 3:26. 8, NCCS, Racine (L. Bedard), 12:06. 9, NCCS, L. Bedard shg, 14:59.
Shots- Saranac 37, NCCS 34.
Saves- Mero, SCS, 29. Garrand, NCCS, 34.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Connor McCarthy turned away 34 shots to record the shutout in net, and the Eagles (4-2) completed their three-game sweep of the Hornets (0-6).
Dalton Kane and Lee Jarus scored goals midway through the first period for Beekmantown, and Robert Tetreault added a second-period marker.
Ty Calkins finished with 23 saves in goal for the Hornets, who held a 34-26 shot advantage.
“I was really pleased with the way we won races, managed the puck and executed the gameplan today on our Senior Night,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We pride ourselves on defense, and it was nice to only give up on goal in the last nine periods of play against a quality opponent.
“I would also like to thank our seniors Riley Hansen, Connor McCarthy, Gordon King and Tanner Carter for their commitment to the program over the last four years.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 1 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Kane, 6:19. 2, BCS, Jarus (Clukey, Rovers), 8:00.
Second period- 3, BCS, Tetreault ppg (Kane, Trahan), 5:11.
Shots- Plattsburgh 34, Beekmantown 26.
Saves- Calkins, PHS, 23. McCarthy, BCS, 34.
SATURDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
SARANAC 5
PLATTSBURGH — Lucas Bedard scored four goals and assisted on another as the Cougars rallied past the Chiefs.
It started out well for Saranac when goals by Hayden Buckley and Rylee Campbell gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game.
NCCS, however, rallied for five goals in the second period for a 5-3 edge and added three more in the third to pull away.
Sam Bulson, Lucas Hemingway, Noah Gonyo and Ryan Racine also scored goals for NCCS. Blake Chevalier paced the way with three assists, and Ethan Garrand picked up the win in net with 18 saves.
Buckley and Campbell led Saranac with two goals apiece and Zach O'Connell chipped in with one.
"We played a pretty good first period and cashed in on two early power-play opportunities," Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. "We then took some selfish penalties in the second and third periods, and lost our flow.
"Rylee Campbell, Hayden Buckley and Ian Zurlo played well for us, and Lucas Bedard was buzzing in the second and third periods for them."
—
Northeastern Clinton 8, Saranac 5
Northeastern Clinton 0 5 3 — 8
Saranac 2 1 2 — 5
First period- 1, SCS, Buckley ppg (Zurlo), 1:47. 2. SCS, Campbell ppg (Duprey), 2:58.
Second period- 3, NCCS, S. Bulson (R. LaValley), 2:22. 4, SCS, Campbell, 3:48. 5, NCCS, L. Bedard (J. Bulson), 9:22. 6, NCCS, L. Bedard (Chevalier, R. LaValley), 9:37. 7, NCCS, Hemingway (Gonyo), 13:48. 8, NCCS, Gonyo (L. Bedard, Chevalier), 16:24.
Third period- 9, SCS, O'Connell (Zurlo, Hamel), 1:25. 10, NCCS, L. Bedard (Chevalier, M. Bedard), 4:20. 11, SCS, Buckley (Provost), 5:29. 12, NCCS, L. Bedard, 7:51. 13, NCCS, Racine eng (Simpson, S. Bulson), 16:17.
Shots- NCCS 39, Saranac 23.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 18. Mero (29), Patnode (2), SCS, 31.
