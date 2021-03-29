PLATTSBURGH — What looked like a game that was going to get out of hand became much closer than many thought down the stretch.
Seton Catholic put up 18 points in the fourth quarter to close what was a double-digit deficit, but Chazy kept steady and came away with a 49-45 victory in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Patrick Dwyer led the Eagles with a game-high 13 points, while Traygon Coon and Devin Therrian both scored 12.
Aiden Pearl finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the way for the Knights.
"I am really proud of our kids," Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said. "They faced a lot of obstacles throughout the year, especially playing with few numbers in every game. They always put forth their best effort, and as a coach, that's all I can ask for."
On his Senior Night, the Knights' lone senior Kolbee LaPoint scored 11 points and grabbed 10 boards for a double-double.
Chazy got out to a hot start, and that proved to be the difference.
"Patrick Dwyer does a real nice job running their offense, and Devin Therrian is very tough inside," Converse said.
Chazy 49, Seton Catholic 45
Chazy (49)
Hunyor 3-0-6, Dwyer 5-3-13, Juneau 1-0-2, deOndarza 1-2-4, Therrian 6-0-12, Coon 4-0-12. Totals: 20-5-49.
Seton Catholic (45)
Shalton 2-0-4, Pearl 10-0-20, Allen 3-4-10, LaPoint 5-1-11, Farrington 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-45.
Halftime- Chazy, 28-19.
3 point goals- Chazy (4) Coon 4.
SATURDAY
BOYS
MORIAH 63
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 45
PORT HENRY — Ten players got into the scoring act for the Vikings with Bryce Sprague leading the way with 17 points and Maddox Blaise following with 11.
Cody Lambert accounted for 12 points for the Bobcats. Tommy Bergeron added 11 and Dalton Murphy nine.
“NAC only had six players today, but all six played extremely hard,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “They cut our halftime lead to six points in the third quarter.
“It was a great way for our seniors to go out and I am happy they had the opportunity to play 14 games this year. I would like to thank our players, parents, school administration and custodial staff for making this season possible.”
Moriah 63, NAC 45
NAC (45)
Bergeron 4-3-11, Boulrice 2-0-5, Murphy 4-1-9, Trombley 3-0-8, LaFountain 0-0-0, Lambert 6-0-12. Totals- 19-4-45.
Moriah (63)
Hanchett 0-1-1, Swan 2-2-7, Diehl 3-0-6, Olcott 0-0-0, Peters 1-0-2, Blaise 4-2-11, Bilow 3-0-6, Demarais 2-1-5, Sargent 0-0-0, Sprague 7-1-17, Rohrer 3-0-6, Lewis 1-0-2. Totals- 26-7-63.
Halftime- Moriah, 37-20.
3-point goals- NAC (3) Trombley 2, Boulrice, Moriah (4) Sprague 2, Blaise, Swan.
BEEKMANTOWN 70
SARANAC 59
BEEKMANTOWN — Andrew Sorrell nailed five three-pointers on the way to 28 points, leading the Eagles past the Chiefs.
Nate Finley and Parker Kelly also hit in double figures for Beekmantown with 11 points each.
Jack Mather finished with five three-pointers of his own and powered Saranac with 18 points. Jacob Pierce followed with 16 and Justin Bedard ended up with nine.
“This was a game of runs,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said. “We did a good job controlling the tempo in the first half. We like to play fast and we pushed the tempo early which played into our hands.
“Saranac did a better job slowing us down in the third quarter and were able to cut into our lead to one on two separate occasions. In the end, we did a good job of regaining our composure and were able to close out the game strong.
“I am proud of these boys and extremely happy for them to be able to end the season on a high note.”
Beekmantown 70, Saranac 59
Saranac (59)
Bedard 4-1-9, Burns 4-0-8, Faville 0-0-0, Blair 0-1-1, Mather 6-1-18, Pierce 6-4-16, Brown 3-0-7. Totals- 23-7-59.
Beekmantown (70)
McClatchie 0-0-0. VanNatten 4-0-8, B. Mason 0-0-0, Finley 3-5-11, Sorrell 9-5-28, McCasland 2-0-5, V. Mason 0-0-0, Nephew 3-1-7, Kelly 4-2-11. Totals- 25-13-70.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 40-25.
3-point goals- Saranac (6) Mather 5, Brown. Beekmantown (7) Sorrell 5, Kelly, McCasland.
TICONDEROGA 53
PLATTSBURGH 51
PLATTSBURGH — Monty Benedict connected on five three-pointers and accounted for a game-high 25 points in the Sentinels' victory.
Braden Perry added 11 points and Brock Huestis chipped in with nine.
Myles King poured in 20 points for the Hornets and was followed by Carter King with 11.
“We would have liked a win on Senior Night as we celebrated Liam Perkins, Myles King and Jaylen Gonzalez, but we didn't have an answer for Benedict,” PHS coach Chris Hartmann said.
“We are thankful we got to play basketball this year and hopefully the players enjoyed themselves.”
Ticonderoga 53, Plattsburgh 51
Ticonderoga (53)
Smith 2-1-6, Molina 1-0-3, Stonitsch 0-0-0, Perry 5-0-11, Benedict 10-0-25, Olden 0-0-0, Huestis 4-0-8. Totals- 22-1-53.
Plattsburgh (51)
Gonzalez 0-1-1, Crowley 3-1-7, Perkins 3-0-6, Golden 0-0-0, Phillips 3-0-6, Mulholland 0-0-0, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 5-0-11, M. King 8-1-20, Tuller 0-0-0, Elshafay 0-0-0. Totals- 22-3-51.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 33-22.
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (8) Benedict 5, Molina, Smith, Perry. PHS (4). M. King, C. King.
AUSABLE VALLEY 76
PERU 28
CLINTONVILLE — Spencer Daby enjoyed Senior Night by pouring in 36 points in the Patriots' victory.
Eli Snow and Eli Douglas each added eight markers for AuSable Valley, which jumped out to a 39-16 halftime lead.
Samuel Godfrey led the Nighthawks with nine points.
“AuSable Valley celebrated Senior Night by honoring Eli Snow and Spencer Daby,” Patriots' coach Jamie Douglass said. “Daby led the Patriots with 36 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.”
—
AuSable Valley 76, Peru 28
Peru (28)
Haudberg 1-0-3, Premore 2-0-5, Burgette 1-0-3, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corral 2-0-4, Godfrey 3-2-9, Guay 0-0-0, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Manchester 1-0-2. Totals- 11-3-28.
AuSable Valley (76)
Matilla 0-1-1, Daby 17-2-36, Snow 3-0-8, Korvin Dixon 3-0-6, Doner 1-1-3, Garcia 3-1-7, Furnia 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-2, McCabe 1-0-2, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 1-0-3, Douglas 4-0-8. Totals- 34-5-76.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 39-16.
3-point goals- Peru (3) Haudberg, Premore, Godfrey. AuSable Valley (3) Snow 2, Lopez.
GIRLS
MVAC
FIRST ROUND
WILLSBORO 32
CHAZY 28
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford scored 13 points, Kaili Bourdeau added eight and Bella Harrison pulled down 15 rebounds as the Warriors held off the Eagles for a win.
Mackenzie Chapman hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points to lead Chazy and Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain added eight markers.
“Kaili Bourdeau made two free throws to put us up with five seconds remaining and then Jenna Ford stole the ensuing inbounds pass, got fouled and made two more free throws to ice the game for us,” Willsboro coach Nick Arnold said.
“It wasn't always pretty and the three-point shot kept Chazy in the game. But the girls came up huge in the last minute to secure the win and we're extremely happy that our season gets to continue.”
Willsboro 32, Chazy 28
Chazy (28)
Chapman 4-0-11, C. Langlois 0-0-0, A. Langlois 0-1-1, Lucas 1-0-3, McChesney 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Turek 1-0-3, Gonyo-Lafountain 3-1-8, Poupore 1-0-2. Totals- 10-2-28.
Willsboro (32)
Arnold 1-0-3, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 3-2-8, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Ford 5-3-13, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 2-2-6. Totals- 12-7-32.
Halftime- Willsboro, 18-10.
3-point goals- Chazy (6) Chapman 3, Lucas, Turek, Gonyo-Lafountain. Willsboro (1) Arnold.
BOYS
NON-CONFERENCE
FRIDAY
SARANAC LAKE 53
SALMON RIVER 33
SARANAC LAKE — Brady Yando (5) and Landon Faubert (3) combined for eight three-pointers to power the Red Storm.
Yando finished with a game-high 22 points and was followed by Faubert with 11 and Nate McCarthy with eight.
“It was Senior Night at Saranac Lake and John Zalewski, James Catania and Brady Yando ended their varsity careers with a win,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said.
“We outscored Salmon River, 20-7, in the third quarter and pulled away.”
Saranac Lake ended the short COVID season with a 7-0 record.
Saranac Lake 53, Salmon River 33
Salmon River (33)
Ghostlaw 0-1-1, Lauzon 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Bero 0-0-0, Huto 2-1-7, Franlu 5-1-11, Anderson 0-0-0, Oakes 0-0-0, Aldrich 1-0-2, Lebehn 5-2-12. Totals- 13-5-33.
Saranac Lake (53)
Yando 8-1-22, Wilson 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, McCarthy 3-2-8, Zalewski 0-0-0, Santiago 0-0-0, Catania 3-0-6, Faubert 4-0-11, Hewitt 3-0-6. Totals- 21-3-53.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 26-18.
3-point goals- Salmon River (2) Huto 2. Saranac Lake (8) Yando, Faubert 3.
