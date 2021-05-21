BASEBALL PREVIEW: Plenty of hope for teams with 2021 season underway

The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference baseball seasons are in full swing as many of the players are looking to dust off the rust from not having a season a year ago.
There have already been a number of close, hard-fought games. Especially in a highly-competitive CVAC Division I. And there are a few surprise teams who have gotten off to a quick start.
Expect play to continue to improve as the season goes on, which will make for an exciting time come sectional play.
CVAC
AUABLE VALLEY
Returners Nate Doner, Mason Dubay, Spencer Daby, Eli Snow and Austin Mattila will be relied on to lead the way for Patriots.
“We are returning five starters from two years ago,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “The kids are eager to learn and all get along very well. Assistant Coach (Andrew) Bombard and I are very excited about this group's dedication to being the best they can be.
“Not having a season last year because of the pandemic really hurt some of our younger players. So I would say the lack of experience at the varsity level will hurt us facing better, stronger and faster opposing pitchers. We're hoping after a few games our players will adjust well.”
Players lost
Evan Snow, Troy McDonald, Dylan Leclerc.
Players returning
Nate Doner, Austin Mattila, Mason Dubay, Spencer Daby, Eli Snow.
Newcomers
Scott LaMountain, Zander McCabe, Aidan Lopez, David Butler, Luke Trombley, Kolby Furnia, Connor LaDuke, Ted Bruno, Zach Bola.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles bring back four key players and Ian-James McCasland and John LaPorte have varsity experience and will be expected to be team leaders.
The four, which also includes Anthony Marion and Andrew VanNatten, will be joined by seven newcomers.
“This is a great group of young men,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. “This group works hard and strives to improve every day.
“We will be competitive and are excited to have the opportunity to have a baseball season. That being said, we are looking to get better every day and compete.”
Players lost
Brennen Lamora, Connor McGinnis, Kaden Myers, Cody Repas, Kyle Sarnow.
Players returning
John LaPorte, Anthony Marion, Ian-James McCasland, Andrew VanNatten.
Newcomers
Hayden LaCombe, Nathan Parliament, Robert Tetreault, Ethan Tisdale, Sam Bingel, Steven Bronson, Zachary LaPier, Quinn Brandell.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers will have a roster that will include only three seniors and eight newcomers.
Lake Placid will be led by seniors Matt Brandes, Schyler Jordon and Warren Clark to go along with four juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
“This is a building year for us,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
The Blue Bombers will need to overcome inexperience and develop strengths as the season goes on.”
Players lost
Not available.
Players returning
Matt Brandes, Schyler Jordon, Warren Clark.
Newcomers
J.J. Ledwith, Eben Daby, Evan Whitney, Sam Hooker, Foster Wood, R.J. Colby, Katie Coursen, Ryan Curry.
MORIAH
As with most teams, the Vikings will have to deal with inexperience.
Moriah does return five players in Mark Maye, Todd Malbon, Declan Valentine, Mason Spring and Ron Ward.
“We have a group of players who work hard,” Vikings coach Casey Nephew said. “We have inexperience, but we will get senior leadership from Maye and Malbon.”
The varsity roster is a large one with 16 players in all.
Players lost
Not available.
Players returning
Mark Maye, Todd Malbon, Declan Valentine, Mason Spring, Ron Ward.
Newcomers
Maddox Blaise, Caleb Harris, Bryce Sprague, Kendrick Peters, Ryan Lafountain, Jacob Smith, Kaydin Sargent, Sam Langey, Jack Ives, Alec Young, Elisha Sanders.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars expect to be in the thick of things with a roster that includes as many seniors as anyone in the league.
Ethan Garrand, Hunter LaValley, Noah Gonyo, Chase Ross, Jack Bulson, Sam Bulson and Aiden Surprenant are all back with varsity experience.
“Our team strengths are experience and versatility,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “We have many players who can play several different positions. We also have lots of team speed throughout the lineup and a close group of players who are 'team first'.
“Our pitchers should do a good job throwing strikes and allowing our defense to play behind them. We have a lot of players who have been together for a long time and have 'big game' experience.
“We could struggle with our pitching depth at times. We will have to find ways to score runs in certain games because it is possible we could struggle offensively at times.”
Players lost
Brayden LaValley, Landon Coulombe, Kaleb LaBarge (2019); Michael Pennington, Gabe Sisco (2020); Angel Claudio (transfer), Bryan Claudio (transfer).
Players returning
Hunter LaValley, Chase Ross, Jack Bulson, Sam Bulson, Aiden Surprenant, Noah Gonyo, Ethan Garrand.
Newcomers
Ryan Johnston, Parker Roach, Gabe Surprenant, Lucas Hemingway, Tyler Guay, Ty Vassar.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats will have very little varsity experience going in with seniors Cody Lambert, Nolan Knight and Dakota Brink are the lone returners to the team, which will feature nine newcomers.
“The team has a great attitude and is realistic in understanding that the small things must be taken care of in order to win games,” NAC coach James Knight, Jr. said.
“Our team will be competitive in Class C. Like most seasons, Ticonderoga will be a team to watch out for. The Class B teams will all be challenging for us as well with our young squad and inexperienced pitchers.”
Players lost
Kayden Guerin, Casper LaBarge.
Returning players
Dakota Brink, Nolan Knight, Cody Lambert.
Newcomers
Patrick Benware, Brady Boulrice, Matthew Boulrice, Austin Lambert, Brandon Manor, Trey McGee, William Thume, Wyatt Warren, Ayden Wrye.
PERU
The Nighthawks return only Wyatt Premore and Zach O'Connell, but are off to a rousing start to the season.
Peru coach Brian Marino expects pitching to be a team strength, with four pitchers who can throw at any time.
“With only two players with varsity experience, we will have some bumps in the road,” Marino said.
“But I think we will be competitive in the conference race, however, with teams like Plattsburgh, NCCS, Beekmantown and Saranac in our division. It will be a fight every day. Any win we get will be a hard-earned one.”
Players lost
Matt Forrence.
Players returning
Wyatt Premore, Zach O'Connell.
Newcomers
Conner Hart, Peter LaPlante, Ethan Lawrence, Matt Corrall, Dillon Haudberg, Austin Warren, Aiden LaBarge, Nate St. Louis, Zack Engstrom, Landen Duprey, Ryan Maggy.
PLATTSBURGH
The Hornets have a 16-player roster and returning players Bostyn Duquette, Colin Golden and Liam Perkins will be among the players counted on.
“Our attitude and intensity have been great,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “We have done a great job of coming to practice, being great teammates and working hard. We are happy to be on the field together and are not going to take any day for granted.
“I believe we will have a shot to win the league title this season. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if any team wins it this year. From the looks of it, the league is very even and anyone can win on a given day.”
Players lost
Sam Kalinowski, Dylan Garrant, Kurt Ouellette.
Returning players
Bostyn Duquette, Colin Golden, Liam Perkins.
Newcomers
Leighton Burkland, Ty Calkins, Brandt Clarke, Dylan Crowley, Alex Duval, Luksa Goerlitz, Ethan Kay, Carter King, Andrew Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Jace Lacey, Warren Miller, Brayden Trombley.
SARANAC
The Chiefs return just two players, but they will be relied on heavily in seniors Zach Rainville and Connor Burns.
Ten newcomers will be looking to make their mark.
“I feel we have a good group of pitchers,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “In preseason drills, we have been putting the bat on the ball real well. Hopefully that will continue against live pitching in game situations.
“We also have five players who can get behind the plate and catch. We hope to be competitive in Division I and Class B in the sectionals.”
Players lost
Jared Duquette, Bailey Marsh, Nick Holzer, Zack Islas, Aiden Recore, Jacob Schiraldi.
Returning players
Connor Burns, Zach Rainville.
Newcomers
Ethan Barnes, Gabe Spaulding, Korbin Crawford, Wyatt Supinski, Justin Bedard, Matt Faville, Justin Wing, Andrew Faville, Hayden Exford, Colby Coryer.
SARANAC LAKE
Eric Bennett takes over as head coach for the Red Storm and the early results have been more than impressive.
Bennett will have a 14-player roster to rely on and the team is young, with David Warner, Dylan McCauley, Will Woodruff and Brady Yando as the lone seniors who will lead the way.
The roster is rounded out by six juniors, three sophomores and a freshman.
Players lost
Not available.
Players returning
Cedar Rivers, Landon Faubert, Brady Roberts, Jon Kratts, Ben Clark, Owen Casler, Nick Poulsen, Carter Sturgeon, Cade Corris, Finnley Law, David Warner, Dylan McCauley, Will Woodruff, Brady Yando.
Newcomers
Not available.
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels have made a habit of winning division and sectional championships, but will be put to a test this season.
Ticonderoga sports 10 players on the roster and only one, Monty Benedict, is a varsity returner. Sentinels' coach Dan Dorsett, however, expects the team to become stronger as the season goes on and the Sentinels have already shown that in the early going.
“We have an enthusiastic group that wants to learn and are working hard every day in practice,” Dorsett said. “We hope to have decent pitching towards the end of the season.
“We have a big lack of experience on the varsity level. With no season last year, we will have a lot of work to get up to where we want to be. Our hope is by the middle of the season we are playing the way we expect to.”
Players lost
Terrence Benedict, Conall Tierney, Steven Barnaby, Carter Dedrick.
Players returning
Monty Benedict.
Newcomers
Nate Trudeau, Connor Yaw, Gavin Tucker, Corey Lender, Garrett Drinkwine, Carter Perron, Kaleb Gijanto, Tommy Montalbano, Owen Stonisch.
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE
The leaders on the team will be junior shortstop/second baseman/pitcher Ethan Fariss, sophomore shortstop/pitcher Isiah Pelkey and senior center fielder/pitcher Marvin Dobert.
“Ethan is the leader of the team,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Mark Andrejkovics said. “He will hit in the heart of our lineup and will be counted on to provide solid pitching in this shortened season.
“Isiah will be the ace of our pitching staff. He is a very good athlete who displays his athleticism all over the field.
“Marvin brings with him a lot of varsity experience. He will provide great range in the outfield and provide a spark where needed.”
Players lost
Michael Baker, Cian Bresnahan, Colin Bresnahan, Taylor Emmert, Kevin Neacy, Andrew Pelkey.
Returning players
Ethan Fariss, Marvin Dobert, Kaden Tennent.
Newcomers
Isiah Pelkey, Corbin Baker, Stanislaus, Wiktorko, Ricky Dumoulin, Joran Nieves, Andrew Johnson, Carter Hart, Jacob Lyons, Tyler Trowbridge, Addison Kelley.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins will lack varsity experience and return one starter in Cameron Armstrong, who started two games in 2019.
“We have eight new starters with no varsity baseball experience,” Griffins coach Don Markwica said. “This is a whole new pitching staff without an inning of varsity experience. But what we lack in experience, we more than make up with heart and desire as these gentlemen have shown in practice.
“We have good team speed and a dedicated group of players who have been improving their overall skills each day in practice. They are very coachable and work hard on the fundamentals of the game.
“We have merged with Willsboro this year and have two players from that school.”
Players lost
Brayden Drew, Terry Boyle, Cameron Drake.
Returning players
Derek Cole, Gavin Burdo, Trevor Greeno, Cameron Armstrong.
Newcomers
Brady Sweatt, Kaleb Petti, Gary Negroni, Wade Phinney, Everett Cassavaugh, Jon Howard, Dominic Smith, Michael Race, Maddox Rice.
CHAZY
The Eagles will have a number of key players who have varsity experience and expect to be in the thick of things.
“We have a good amount of varsity experience, led by seniors Riley Hansen, Connor McCarthy and Traygan Coon,” Chazy coach Brian Norcross said.
Dale Gonyo will also be a key returning player, while Chase Clukey, Reagan Dudyak, Luke Moser, Zane Stevens and Trent Trahan are among those expected to help out in their first year on the varsity.
“Not playing in almost two years will pose some challenges for sure,” Norcross said.
Players lost
Kagan Clukey.
Players returning
Riley Hansen, Traygan Coon, Connor McCarthy, Cael Ross, Jeremy Juneau, Zane Stevens, Trent Trahan, Dale Gonyo, Alain Juneau, Chase Clukey, Reagan Dudyak, Dallas Santor.
Newcomers
Seth Barcomb, Luke Moser, Petru Thierteu.
CROWN POINT
The Panthers, always a threat for conference honors, will rely heavily on three players in particular — seniors Tristan Carey and Thomas Woods and junior Noah Spaulding.
The team, however, is very young with three sophomores and five freshmen on the roster.
“We return two starting pitchers in Noah Spaulding and Thomas Wood and a great defensive catcher in Tristan Carey,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “Those three will also lead the offense. We will start five freshmen that have shown very quickly they have a solid skill set and are getting better every day.
“But we are young and lack varsity experience. Our younger players will make mistakes and errors. I still feel we will be one of the better teams in our league. A lot will depend on how productive our younger players are and how well they handle the pressure of big games.”
Players lost
Cody Crammond, Cameron Huntington.
Players returning
Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Jon Ashe, Noah Spaulding.
Newcomers
Tommy Dorsey, Ryan Woods, Ethan Evens, Maurice Rice, Evan Carey, Reese Pertak, Jarrett Russell, Ryan Russell, Alex Stone.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA
Johnsburg/Minerva returns a solid number of players in Anthony Galle, Ryan Morris, Jaxon Roblee, Yanden Cleveland, David Anderson, Sam Porter and Evan Wing.
“We have a handful of guys with varsity experience,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Ryan Carpenter said. “And good senior leadership.
“We have a couple of experienced pitchers who have done some work in the offseason. We also have a couple of younger players who have not played in two years and looking to get acclimated to the varsity level.”
Players lost
Not available.
Players returning
Anthony Galle, Ryan Morris, Jaxon Roblee, Yanden Cleveland, David Anderson, Sam Porter, Evan Wing.
Newcomers
Andrew Prosser, Caden DeGroat, Dallas Olden, Scott Patton.
KEENE
The Beavers have a good mix of returners and newcomers in hopes of hanging in there in conference play.
“We are senior heavy, but still have a lot of varsity inexperience,” Keene coach Matt Mills said. “Hopefully, we will be in the middle of the pack and compete every day to play well in the sectionals.”
Keene will be expecting returning players Sebastian Smith, Julian Smith, Sam Baldwin and Lazarus Blacksmith to provide leadership.
Players lost
Not available.
Players returning
Sebastian Smith, Julian Smith, Sam Baldwin, Lazarus Blacksmith.
Newcomers
Will Tansey, Harvey Runyon, Walter Moore, Keenan Linton, Soren Jacobson, Jackson Ruppert, Ethan Sawyer.
WELLS
Dan Johnson is one of two varsity returners for Wells, along with Byron Stuart, and will be counted on heavily.
“Dan Johnson was the Southern Division MVP two years ago and he is back,” Wells coach Mark Richards said. “He is a very strong player. Johnson will pitch as much as possible and will give us our best chance to win.
“We are very inexperienced and could struggle at several positions.”
Players lost
All but two.
Players returning
Dan Johnson, Byron Stuart.
Newcomers
Casey Boudreau, Matt Koniszewski, Carter Orr, Cameron DeCarr, Tristan Purchase, Carson Daum, Kevyn Simmons, Noah Billings.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Indian Lake/Long Lake did not return a coaching form.
