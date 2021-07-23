Barber named USTFCCCA All-Academic athlete

NEW ORLEANS – Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora/Saranac) of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Athlete recognition for the 2021 season, as announced by the USTFCCCA.
Barber is a fitness and wellness leadership major and finished the season ranked 23rd in NCAA Division III in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.07. That performance came at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships on May 19.
To be named an All-Academic Athlete, the athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and meet one of the following criteria.
— Must have finished the indoor or outdoor season among the top 50 individuals as listed on the descending order lists on TFRRS. In addition, any athletes not among the top 50, but who participated at the Indoor or Outdoor National Championships, are eligible.
— Must have competed as a member of one of the top 35 relay teams as listed on the indoor or outdoor descending order list on TFRRS. In addition, any athletes not among the top 35 relay teams, but who participated in the relay at the Indoor or Outdoor National Championships, are eligible. Finally, any competing relay team member on an expanded descending order list to include 35 institutions (1 relay team per institution) is eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.