Barber honored for track & field success

NEW ORLEANS – Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac) of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team has been named 2021 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Outdoor All-Atlantic Region in the 400-meter hurdles, as announced by the USTFCCCA.
The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.
Barber finished the year ranked fourth in the Atlantic Region in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.07.
She posted that performance on May 19 at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Outdoor Championships when she placed first in her heat and third overall.
Barber was also a Third-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) honoree this year as well based on her third-place finish in both the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay.
