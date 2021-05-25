Barber honored for track & field success

Senior Janyll Barber (center) of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team has been named 2021 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Outdoor All-Atlantic Region in the 400-meter hurdles. (Darl Zehr/Photo)  

NEW ORLEANS – Senior Janyll Barber (Dannemora, N.Y./Saranac) of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team has been named 2021 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Outdoor All-Atlantic Region in the 400-meter hurdles, as announced by the USTFCCCA.

The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.

Barber finished the year ranked fourth in the Atlantic Region in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.07.

She posted that performance on May 19 at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Outdoor Championships when she placed first in her heat and third overall.

Barber was also a Third-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) honoree this year as well based on her third-place finish in both the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay.

