Balanced scoring helps Six hold off Beauts

Editor's note: This recap was unable to make Thursday's edition of the Press-Republican due to the game ending after press time.
LAKE PLACID — The Toronto Six got better as the game progressed and generated plenty of offense throughout.
Propelled by four different goal scorers, the Six came away with a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Buffalo Beauts during a National Women's Hockey League round-robin game, Wednesday, at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
The Six did their most damage late in the second period when Taylor Woods tied matters at 2-all with 14:05 gone, and Megan Quinn scored the eventual game-winner with 53 seconds left in the middle stanza.
Toronto limited the Beauts scoring chances the rest of the way and finished with an overwhelming 49-26 shot advantage.
Emily Fluke notched an insurance goal via the empty-net variety with 12 seconds to go in regulation.
Just as strong as the contest ended, the start was just as good for Toronto when Brooke Boquist buried the puck 2:39 into the first period.
Autumn MacDougall netted both goals for Buffalo, including a go-ahead marker with eight seconds left in the opening stanza.
Elaine Chuli turned away 24 shots in the Six nets, while Carly Jackson finished with 45 saves on a busy night between the pipes for the Beauts.
Toronto, which is enjoying its first season in the NWHL, sits at 2-1-1 and in second place, while Buffalo is in a bit of trouble sitting in last place at 0-2-1.
Toronto 4, Buffalo 2
Buffalo 2 0 0 — 2
Toronto 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, TOR, Boquist (Woods, Marcuzzi), 2:39. 2, BUF, MacDougall (Curmova, Pelletier), 7:18. 3, BUF, MacDougall (Lewicki, DOve), 19:52.
Second period- 4, TOR, Woods (Grant-Mentis), 14:05. 5, TOR, Quinn (Eastwood, Coutu Godbout), 19:07.
Third period- 6, TOR, Fluke (Eastwood), 19:48 (SH) (EN).
Shots- Toronto, 49-26.
Saves- Carly Jackson, BUF, 45. Elaine Chuli, TOR, 24.
