Badger propels Peru past Saranac

SARANAC — The Peru boys took home a 2-0 win over the Saranac Chiefs in Northern Soccer League action Wednesday on the back of two goals from Dylan Badger.
“I felt like, the first 15 minutes, we played a little rusty,” Peru coach Matt Armstrong said. “Once we got into the game, we were able to get some of our attack going.”
Neither team was able to muster up much in the way of shots in the early going, with the biggest chance coming from a Peru free kick that was stopped by Saranac goalkeeper Branden Ashley with 19:01 left in the first half.
On the other end of the field, Peru keeper Michael McBride turned in a five-save shutout.
With just over 18 minutes left in that half, both teams took a mask break during which Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said Peru made adjustments that his team didn’t match.
“They wanted it more than we did, and it was very evident,” Hamel said. “We didn’t match their energy for the last 60 minutes of the game.”
Badger’s first goal came with 6:08 left in the first frame as he headed in a pass from Regan Baker.
In the second half, Peru used its one-goal lead as a chance to play tight defense, not allowing many chances from Saranac until a late push.
“We played our basic formation in the beginning (of the game),” Armstrong said. "In the second half, we looked a little bit more at those individual matchups.”
Saranac moved some guys up the field in the second half to apply more pressure, Hamel said, but the lack of sustained pressure by the Chiefs led to some chances the other way.
“If you don’t keep possession and turn it over, you’re taking on water the other way because you have guys up,” Hamel said.
Badger would notch his second tally of the night 11:30 into the second half, heading in another ball from in close on the Chiefs’ goalkeeper.
“We all connected really well tonight,” Badger said. “Once we get into our zone, we’re set.”
NEXT UP
Saranac will have a quick turnaround, getting a day of practice in before facing Boquet Valley on Friday.
The team will be looking to possess the ball more and have better first touches on the ball in that matchup, Hamel said.
Peru won’t play until Saturday, facing Chazy.
“We don’t ever normally see them in the regular season, so I know that they’ll be bringing their best game,” Armstrong said. “They’re a well-coached team, and I know that they’ll be playing hard.”
Peru 2, Saranac 0
Peru 1 1 — 2
Saranac 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, Peru, Badger (Baker), 33:42.
Second half- 2, Peru, Badger (Furnia), 11:30
Shots- Peru 8, Saranac 7
Saves- McBride, Peru, 5. Ashley, Saranac, 4.
