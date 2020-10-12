AVCS, Willsboro, Peru girls notch weekend wins; PHS boys edge Peru

PORT HENRY — All you need is one.
That's the motto AuSable Valley followed in its 1-0 win against Moriah, Saturday, in girls Northern Soccer League play.
Lilley Keyser found the back of the net with 17 minutes to go in the second half, and that turned out to be the lone goal of the game.
Koree Stillwell finished with a five-save shutout to preserve the clean sheet for the Patriots.
Hannah Gaddor was busy in the Vikings' nets turning away 18 shots.
—
AuSable Valley 1, Moriah 0
AVCS 0 1 — 1
Moriah 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, AVCS, Keyser, 23:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley 19, Moriah 5
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 5. Gaddor, MCS, 18.
WILLSBORO 2
SETON CATHOLIC 1
WILLSBORO — Gabby Marble's go-ahead goal at the 27:50 mark of the first half proved to be the difference for the Warriors.
Her goal off an assist from Lexi Nolette broke a 1-all draw in what turned out to be a competitive match.
"It was a well played game by both teams," Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. "I was very happy for our girls to get their first win of the season on Senior Day where we recognized our lone senior Desiree Cassavaugh.
"As young as we are, we are still learning that to be competitive we have to all bring our best effort to every game for 80 minutes."
Jenna Ford broke the ice with a tally with 16:29 gone in the game thanks to a helper from McKinley Belzile.
Haley Murnane buried the Knights' lone goal off a corner kick opportunity that Madyson Whalen assisted on.
Willsboro's Abby Bruno made nine saves, and Seton Catholic's Kennedy Spriggs finished with 10 stops.
—
Willsboro 2, Seton Catholic 1
Seton 1 0 — 1
Willsboro 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Belzile), 16:29. 2, SC, Murnane (Whalen), 24:18. 3, WICS, Marble (Nolette), 27:50.
Shots- Willsboro 14, Seton Catholic 11
Saves- Spriggs, SC, 10. Bruno, WICS, 9.
PERU 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
PERU — A back-and-forth game ended with a penalty kick that sent Peru to victory.
With 50 seconds left, McKenzie Brown ripped home the penalty opportunity and put Peru up for good against the Hornets.
"Very back-and-forth, physical game with both teams controlling play for significant amounts of time," Peru coach Bill Pafford said. "Both teams played really hard and battled to the end."
Isabella Sypek netted a goal with five minutes left before halftime to give Peru the initial lead with a direct kick from 45 yards out.
Plattsburgh stormed back with tallies from Madeleine Woodward and Ellie O'Neil five minutes apart and led 2-1 with 25 minutes left in the second half.
Kayleigh Jackson scored an equalizer for Peru roughly six minutes after the Hornets took the lead, setting up the dramatic finish late.
Jackson was the one who made the play that set up the penalty kick.
"Kayleigh Jackson made a great hustle play to keep the ball from going out of bounds and got around the defender," Pafford said. "She then got taken down from behind to get a penalty kick, which McKenzie Brown calmly put in the back of the net."
Mackenzie Lawfer registered 11 stops for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets nearly scored at the end of regulation but could not tie things up.
Bri Brousseau finished with six saves to anchor Peru on defense.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh High 2
PHS 0 2 — 2
Peru 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, PCS, Sypek, 35:00.
Second half- 2, PHS, Woodward (Hemingway), 10:00. 3, PHS, O'Neil (LaValley), 15:00. 4, PCS, Jackson (Sypek), 21:00. 5, PCS, Brown (PK), 39:10.
Shots- Peru 14, Plattsburgh High 9
Saves- Lawfer, PHS, 11. Brousseau, PCS, 6.
BOYS
PLATTSBUGRH HIGH 1
PERU 0
PLATTSBUGRH — Jack Ferris created a scoring opportunity for the Hornets, and Ryan Kavanaugh buried it.
With 6:47 gone in the second half, Ferris beat a defender and sent a ball into the penalty area that Peru was unable to clear as Kavanaugh battled in a scramble for the 50-50 chance and put one home.
On the defensive end, Ryan Taylor finished with five saves for Plattsburgh, which included three acrobatic stops.
"It was Senior Day for PHS, so I was very happy to come out with a win (Saturday)," Hornets coach Chris LaRose said.
"Peru played a great game. We struggled a little bit in the first half, but our game improved dramatically as the second half wore on. Michael McBride made two or three impressive saves in the second half to keep us to just one goal."
The eight Plattsburgh seniors honored include Taylor, Michael Trombley, Kavanaugh, Ethan Bray, Shaheer Maken, Emir Gul, Jackson Ryan and Tanner Estes.
"It was great to get a win to begin the season. To get the shutout against a talented team like Peru showed just how hard this team battled all game long," LaRose said.
—
Plattsburgh High 1, Peru 0
Peru 0 0 — 0
PHS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, PHS, Kavanaugh (Ferris), 6:47.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 12, Peru 6
Saves- McBride, PCS, 5. Taylor, PHS, 5.
