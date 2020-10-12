AVCS, Willsboro, Peru girls notch weekend wins; PHS boys edge Peru

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.