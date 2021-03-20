AuSable's Stillwell hits 1,000

CLINTONVILLE — Koree Stillwell became the latest Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone when she scored 21 points in leading AuSable Valley to a 48-17 victory over Plattsburgh High Friday night.
“The energy was high tonight and it showed both on our offense and defense,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. “Every player on our team has looked forward to and worked with Koree toward this achievement.
“I know that every player on the bench wanted to be out there with her when she hit her 1,000th point, but I was thrilled with the all the positives we saw from her teammates on and off the court.”
Brooklyn Douglas added 10 points for the Patriots, who jumped out to a 27-4 lead at the half.
“I'm happy to have helped Koree in the short period of time as her coach,” Douglass said. “But I'm happy to have handed the ball off to (former AuSable Valley coach and current Plattsburgh assistant coach) Roger Long to present her with the ball. They worked toward this goal together during her five years on the varsity.
“Tonight's game was a great effort, and we are all proud to be Patriots.”
Cora Long's seven points led the Hornets.
—
AuSable Valley 48, Plattsburgh 17
Plattsburgh (17)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long, 2-1-7, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 1-1-3, Hemingway 1-0-2, Fitzwater 0-0-0, LaValley 0-2-2, Steria 1-1-3, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals- 5-5-17.
AuSable Valley (48)
Prentiss 1-1-3, Keyser 2-1-5, Douglass 4-2-10, Rennie 0-0-0, Richard 1-0-3, Bombard 1-0-2, Hoehn 0-1-1, Stillwell 6-7-21, Shambo 1-0-2, Durgan 0-1-1, Pelkey 0-0-0. Totals- 16-13-48.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 27-4.
3-point goals- Plattsburgh (2) Long 2. AuSable Valley (3) Stillwell 2, Rennie.
