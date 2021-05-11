AuSable Valley's Spencer Daby throws two-hitter in CVAC action

AUSABLE FORKS — Spencer Daby opened the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball season in grand style on Tuesday by tossing a two-hitter in AuSable Valley's 14-0 win over Moriah.
Daby struck out 14 and walked only one.
“Spencer pitched a gem tonight,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “After the first Moriah batter walked, he settled down and was just terrific. He was really focused. He had a no-hitter going in the sixth with one out, but gave up back-to-back singles to (Kaydin) Sargent and (Todd) Malbon. But Spencer was able to get out of the inning with a ground out to first and strikeout.”
Mason Dubay led the Patriots offensively with two hits and four RBI. AuSable Valley scored its 14 runs on just five hits.
“I'm very proud of the way we played a complete game tonight with everyone contributing,” Douglas said.
—
AuSable Valley 14, Moriah 0
Moriah 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
AuSable Valley 326 012 x — 14 5 1
Maye, Langey (3), Malbon (4), Blaise (6) and Sargent. Daby and Lamountain. WP- Daby. LP- Maye.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
BEEKMANTOWN 4
BEEKMANTOWN — Winning pitcher Ethan Garrand and Eagles' hurler Ian McCasland combined for 25 strikeouts.
In fact, the first 18 outs of the game were by strikeout, nine for each team.
Garrand struck out 15 in six innings and McCasland finished with 10 strikeouts in four innings.
Noah Gonyo had a big double to break the scoring open for the Cougars and Jack Bulson had a clutch sixth-inning single to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Cougars rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the sixth before the Eagles got one back in the seventh and threatened for more.
It got interesting in the top of the seventh when Beekmantown had the tying and go-ahead runs on base. But Hunter LaValley took over in relief and struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.
Gonyo finished with two hits for NCCS.
“The game went back and forth, with each team holding leads at different points throughout the game,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “McCasland and Garrand both pitched very well and made it tough on the hitters.”
—
NCCS 5, Beekmantown 4
Beekmantown 001 020 1 — 4 4 4
NCCS 000 203 x — 5 4 2
McCasland, Marion (5) and Tetreault. Garrand, S. Bulson (7), LaValley (7) and Gonyo. WP- Garrand. LP- Marion. 2B- Gonyo (NCCS).
PERU 6
PLATTSBURGH 3
PERU — Wyatt Premore and Ryan Maggy combined on a five-hitter in pitching the Nighthawks past the Hornets.
Premore went the first five innings and struck out three to get the victory and Maggy the final two for the save.
Peru scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.
Zach O'Connell rapped out two hits for the Nighthawks and Ethan Kay led the way for Plattsburgh with two.
“This was a typical Peru/Plattsburgh baseball game,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “It was very close and could have gone either way. We were able to come up with some big plays defensively in key situations, including a diving catch by Matt Corrall in left field in the fourth inning to take away an extra-base hit.
“Going into the bottom of the sixth, the score was 3-2 and we got some key two-out hits on a RBI single by Dillon Haudberg and two-run double by Ethan Lawrence. We are a young team and to get a win over a quality team such as Plattsburgh is a huge confidence builder.”
—
Peru 6, Plattsburgh 3
Plattsburgh 001 001 1 — 3 5 1
Peru 200 013 x — 6 7 2
Miller, Golden (5) and Lacey. Premore, Maggy (6) and O'Connell. WP- Premore. LP- Miller. Sv- Miller. 2B- Clarke (PHS), Lawrence (PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 6
TICONDEROGA 3
TICONDEROGA — The Red Storm scored a combined five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Sentinels.
Will Woodruff led Saranac Lake with two hits and David Warner added a triple.
Carter Sturgeon pitched 5.2 innings to get the victory and struck out nine.
Owen Stonitsch went three-for-three at the plate for Ticonderoga.
“Saranac Lake scored five runs in two innings to take control of the game,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “They pitched very well and took advantage of some mistakes by Ticonderoga to secure the win.”
—
Saranac Lake 6, Ticonderoga 3
Saranac Lake 000 321 0 — 6 6 2
Ticonderoga 200 001 0 — 3 7 3
Sturgeon, Roberts (6) and Rivers. Tucker, Perron (5), Gijanto (7) and Stonitsch. WP- Sturgeon. LP- Tucker. Sv- Roberts. 3B- Warner (SLCS).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 8
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 2
JOHNSBURG — Winning pitcher Jaxon Roblee and Ryan Morris, who got the save, combined for 12 strikeouts.
Morris also added a double at the plate for the hosts.
Ethan Fariss led Schroon Lake/Bolton offensively with a triple and single.
Johnsburg/Minerva jumped out to an 8-1 lead after four innings.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 8, Schroon Lake/Bolton 2
Schroon Lake/Bolton 100 000 1 — 2 6 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 113 300 x — 8 7 2
Baker, Farris and Dumoulin, Roblee and Morris. WP- Roblee. LP- Baker. Sv- Morris. 2B- Morris (J/M). 3B- Fariss (SL/B).
KEENE 18
WELLS 8
WELLS — Keene trailed by an 8-7 score before erupting for 11 runs in the top of the seventh.
“It was 8-7 Wells when Dan Johnson left the game and then we couldn't get anyone out and they scored 11 runs,” Wells coach Mark Richards said.
Sam Baldwin and Julian Smith each rapped a double and triple for Keene in support of winning pitcher Keenan Linton.
—
Keene 18, Wells 8
Keene 300 022 (11) — 18 14 4
Wells 211 121 0 — 8 5 7
WP- Linton. LP- Stuart. 2B- J. Smith (KCS), Daum (KCS), Carson (WCS), Baldwin (KCS), S. Smith (KCS). 3B- J. Smith (KCS), S. Baldwin (KCS).
