AuSable Valley's Potthast excited to become member of Bulldogs

CLINTONVILLE — One AuSable Valley graduate will be trading in her Patriot red, white and blue colors for the Yale University Bulldogs’ blue and white next fall.
Lily Potthast will be attending the Division I school after successful high school cross country and track and field careers.
'GOING TO CONTRIBUTE'
Potthast made it to the high school cross country national championships last fall, and was set to go to the indoor nationals this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic cut her senior season short.
“It was really disappointing,” Potthast said. “I was really looking forward to having a great outdoor track season.”
Potthast said that her favorite events are all long distance, like the five-kilometer in cross country, and “anything 3,000 meters and above” in track.
AuSable Valley Central School track and field and cross country coach Sean Ganter knows how lucky he was to get the long-distance runner that he did in Potthast.
“It’s not every day you can say you have a former athlete going to Yale University,” Ganter said. “I’m sure she’s going to contribute right away.”
MAKING HISTORY
Potthast will likely go down as the best female distance runner in AVCS history, Ganter said, after breaking school records that had held for 20 to 30 years in some cases, he said, including a cross country course record that she improved by about four minutes.
“She’s so self-motivated,” Ganter said. “I never had to talk to her. She was just always putting in extra work.”
That extra work included finding some harder competition downstate.
“A lot of the meets we went to were made possible because of the level she was at,” Ganter said.
Potthast will take the memories and lessons from her time with the Patriots on to college.
“When I was in seventh grade, I joined the cross country team, and that was where I first fell in love with running,” Potthast said.
“I loved having it as an introduction to the sport that has changed my future.”
DIVISION I
From early on in high school, Potthast knew she wanted to run in Division I, and she knew she would have to be persistent to get there.
“I really wanted to go Division I, so, during my sophomore year, I reached out pretty informally over email to coaches at all the Ivy Leagues and a lot of other Division I schools,” Potthast said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been on their radar.”
The emails telling a bit about herself and her running got a lot of positive feedback back, according to Potthast, including some time standards of what the colleges were looking for.
“Going into my junior year, I was able to just focus on trying to get those times,” Potthast said.
YALE CONNECTION
By the end of her junior year, Potthast had started making informal visits to colleges, narrowing her choices down to a top three by last fall.
“Yale was not one of my top schools; I didn’t know much about it, honestly,” Potthast said. “The coach called me up and was like, ‘Oh, you look really interesting, would you like to come?’”
An in-person visit sold Potthast on the campus and people, and she’ll be heading to the Connecticut university in the fall as a pre-law student to study the history of Science Medicine and Public health, with aims to become a medical attorney, she said.
There, she will continue to run both cross country and track.
For now, she’s going into her first year of college looking to take in as much as she can.
“(I’m going to focus on) learning as much as possible in my freshman year about how to compete on such a high level,” Potthast said. “Track at the Ivy Leagues is a huge field of talented people, and I just want to learn as much as I can.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.